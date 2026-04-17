Halo Introduces a New Era of Functional Cannabis with Fast-Acting THC Drinks

The veteran-founded brand delivers hemp-derived, water-soluble THC beverages built for adults who want a better buzz without the downsides of alcohol

The category is growing because consumers are rethinking what they want from social beverages. Our focus is on delivering a product that's lab-tested, Farm Bill compliant, consistent from can to can.” — David Hasenauer

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halo, a veteran-founded THC beverage company, is redefining what it means to crack open a cold one. Halo’s lineup of hemp-derived, fast-acting THC drinks is purpose-built for adults 21+ who want to enjoy the moment without the hangover, the empty calories, or the regret that trails a night of drinking. Powered by water-soluble THC technology, Halo delivers onset in as little as 10 to 20 minutes and a clean, controlled buzz that fits anywhere a beer or seltzer would.

This is not a cannabis culture product. Halo is a refined adult beverage that belongs in the cooler at a cookout, on a golf cart, or around a campfire. It is THE better buzz.



A Smarter Option for a Shifting Market

American adults are drinking less alcohol than at any point in the past two decades. The reasons are straightforward: hangovers cost people their mornings, their productivity, and often their health goals. But until recently, the alternatives were limited to mocktails and sparkling water. Halo fills that gap with a THC beverage that actually delivers a social buzz, one that’s legal under the 2018 Farm Bill and made with hemp-derived THC containing less than 0.3% delta-9 by dry weight.

The result is a drink that hits fast, tastes clean, and lets people show up the next morning feeling intact.



What Sets Halo Apart

1. Veteran-founded and mission-driven. Halo was built by veterans who understand discipline, quality, and the value of unwinding without compromise. That ethos runs through every aspect of the brand, from ingredient sourcing to product testing.

2. Water-soluble THC for fast onset. Traditional edibles can take 60 to 90 minutes to kick in. Halo’s water-soluble formula is designed to deliver effects in 10 to 20 minutes, putting the experience on a timeline closer to a beer or cocktail. Individual experiences may vary.

3. Zero alcohol. Zero sugar. Halo strips out the stuff that slows people down. No alcohol, no sugar, no artificial ingredients getting in the way of a good time.

4. Cooler-ready by design. Halo’s packaging and flavor profiles are built to sit alongside premium seltzers, craft beers, and sparkling waters. No leaf iconography. No dispensary aesthetic. Just a clean, adult product for people who have upgraded their default.



Product Availability

Halo THC beverages and drink mix powders are available now at drinkhalo.com. The brand ships to states where hemp-derived THC beverages are permitted under local law. Consumers are encouraged to check their state’s regulations before purchasing.

Retail and distribution partnership inquiries can be directed to the contact listed above.



About Halo

Halo is a veteran-founded company on a simple mission: give adults a better way to enjoy the moment. Halo’s THC beverages and drink mix powders use hemp-derived, water-soluble THC to deliver a fast-acting, controlled buzz with zero alcohol and zero sugar. Every product is lab-tested and compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. Halo is not a wellness brand, a dispensary product, or a lifestyle movement. It is the better buzz, and it belongs wherever good times happen.

Contact us at drinkhalo.com



Halo products contain hemp-derived THC in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill (less than 0.3% delta-9 THC by dry weight). These products are intended for adults 21 and older. THC affects everyone differently, and individual experiences may vary. Halo products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consume responsibly and check your state and local laws before purchasing.

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