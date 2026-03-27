Protecting California Children: Attorney General Bonta Secures 8-Year Prison Sentence Against Human Trafficker

SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced the sentencing of Kai Jones for the human trafficking and sexual exploitation of two minors. Operating out of Los Angeles, Alameda, Monterey, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties in 2022, Jones lured his underage victims with promises of protection and a bright future in exchange for the money they received from performing commercial sex acts. As a result of the investigative work and prosecution by the California Department of Justice (DOJ), Jones was charged with seven felonies, including human trafficking of a minor, pimping of a minor, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. On February 13, 2026, he pleaded guilty and, today, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

“This sentence proves that combating the trafficking and exploitation of children remains an utmost priority for my team and me at the California Department of Justice,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Crimes against children will never be tolerated in California, and I remain dedicated to prosecuting perpetrators of child exploitation. I am grateful for the hard work of my team — both in the field and in the courtroom — that made securing an eight-year prison sentence for the perpetrator in this case possible.

While in custody on unrelated charges of attempted murder, Jones was charged last year with seven felonies following the investigation. Between June 1 and October 10, 2022, Jones engaged in the trafficking of two minors and monetarily benefited from their sexual exploitation. Jones was charged with human trafficking of a minor, pimping of a minor, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor. He also was charged with one count of pandering after he reached out to an undercover officer through social media between November 26 and 28, 2023, in an attempt to persuade the undercover officer to become a prostitute.

Attorney General Bonta’s record reflects his long-standing dedication to protecting the children of California. Early this month, the California DOJ collaborated with the United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies to safely recover 37 missing children. Operation Safe Return resulted in the arrests of seven suspects. Last September, Attorney General Bonta spearheaded Operation Freedom, which sought to combat child trafficking in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the DOJ-led Human Trafficking and Sexual Predator Apprehension Team. DOJ leads three human trafficking teams across the state: the Sacramento Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, the Fresno Human Trafficking Sexual Predator Apprehension Team, and the San Diego County Human Trafficking Task Force. Since 2021, these teams have arrested 1,035 traffickers and assisted 1,062 survivors. Human trafficking involves the exploitation of individuals for sex or labor through force, fraud, or coercion. Traffickers often target people who are already vulnerable due to circumstances such as poverty, housing instability, or other risk factors. DOJ continues to work with law enforcement partners across the state to combat human trafficking, support victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.