California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Jory Jamarr Lester

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on the death of Jory Jamarr Lester from an officer-involved shooting in Stockton, California on September 11, 2023. The incident involved an officer from the Stockton Police Department (SPD). As part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices, the report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“Loss of life is always a tragedy. AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope is that this report provides greater understanding and helps advance a safer California for all,” said Attorney General Bonta. “We must aim to foster a system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities.”

On September 11, 2023, at approximately 9:51 PM, SPD Officers responded to a call that Mr. Lester was kicking down a door and trying to enter a window of a room at a Red Roof Inn. The caller stated that Mr. Lester had a firearm in his pants that he had brandished at them before fleeing toward the freeway. Once officers located Mr. Lester, they ordered him to show them his hands and to stop moving. Mr. Lester raised his hands but continued walking away from the officers. Mr. Lester then abruptly turned around and pulled what appeared to be a firearm from his waist area. When Mr. Lester began to raise the object toward the officers, he was fatally shot. After the shooting, investigators discovered that the object held by Mr. Lester was part of a suction dart crossbow and that he did not possess a firearm.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the involved officer did not act in lawful self-defense or defense of others. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer, and no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified two recommendations related to this incident. The first recommendation is that SPD should evaluate its training on the requirement to render aid to injured persons and develop any necessary training to provide officers specific guidance on how to determine when officers can more promptly provide medical care. The second recommendation is that SPD should amend its current use of force policy to ensure the policy clearly states that de-escalation and crisis intervention are mandatory when feasible, and should review its processes, procedures, and training related to crisis intervention to ensure they are consistent with state law.

Here is a copy of the report.