Former Greeneville Caregiver Indicted, Charged in Vulnerable Adult Abuse Investigation
GREENE COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division and the Greeneville Police Department has resulted in the indictment of a former caregiver.
In May 2025, after receiving a referral from Adult Protective Services, TBI agents joined detectives with the Greeneville Police Department in investigating allegations of abuse and neglect involving a vulnerable adult who resided in a group home. During the course of the investigation, authorities gathered evidence that indicated Akeem Jenrette (DOB: 11/15/92), while employed as a caregiver for Support Solutions in Greeneville, was involved in the abuse and neglect of a male victim, who is intellectually disabled.
On March 9th, the Greene County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Akeem Jenrette with two counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult. Today, he was arrested by the Greeneville Police Department and subsequently booked into the Greene County Jail on a $35,000 bond.
The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.
NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.
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