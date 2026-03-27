Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,736 in the last 365 days.

Hawkins Point access site on Lake Pend Oreille to close for improvements beginning April 1

Idaho Fish and Game will temporarily close the Hawkins Point access site on Lake Pend Oreille near the Pack River Delta beginning April 1. The site is expected to reopen before the end of the month.

The closure will allow Fish and Game to replace the upper half of the existing boat ramp, which is aging and in poor condition. Additional improvements are planned later this year, including upgrades to the dock structure and parking area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hawkins Point access site on Lake Pend Oreille to close for improvements beginning April 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.