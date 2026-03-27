Hawkins Point access site on Lake Pend Oreille to close for improvements beginning April 1
Idaho Fish and Game will temporarily close the Hawkins Point access site on Lake Pend Oreille near the Pack River Delta beginning April 1. The site is expected to reopen before the end of the month.
The closure will allow Fish and Game to replace the upper half of the existing boat ramp, which is aging and in poor condition. Additional improvements are planned later this year, including upgrades to the dock structure and parking area.
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