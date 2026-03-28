Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 3.27.2026

Alameda Superior Court

Ernesto “Ernie” Castillo, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Alameda County Superior Court. Castillo has been the owner of the Castillo Law Office since 2013. He worked as an Associate at the Law Office of Robert Beles from 2003 to 2013. Castillo received a Juris Doctor degree from Golden Gate University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Morris D. Jacobson. Castillo is a Democrat.

Contra Costa Superior Court

Hanni Fakhoury, of Contra Costa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. Fakhoury has worked as a Partner of Moeel Lah Fakhoury since 2021. He served as an Assistant Federal Public Defender at the Federal Public Defender for Northern District of California from 2015 to 2021. Fakhoury worked as a Staff Attorney and Senior Staff Attorney at the Electronic Frontier Foundation from 2011 to 2015. He worked as a Trial Attorney at the Federal Defenders of San Diego from 2007 to 2011. Fakhoury received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles S. Treat. Fakhoury is a Democrat.

Amanda Karl, of Alameda County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Contra Costa County Superior Court. Karl has worked as a Partner at Gibbs Mura since 2022, where she also worked as an Associate from 2016 to 2021. She served as a Law Clerk at the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California from 2015 to 2016 and at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2014 to 2015. Karl received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles B. Burch. Karl is a Democrat.

Kern Superior Court

Jennifer Feige, of Kern County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kern County Superior Court. Feige has served as Deputy County Counsel at the Kern County Counsel since 2007. Feige received a Juris Doctor degree from Chapman University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Elizabet Rodriguez. Feige is a Democrat.

Kings Superior Court

Ismael Rodriguez, of Tulare County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kings County Superior Court. Rodriguez has been the owner of the Law Office of Ismael Rodriguez since 2013. He served as a Small Claims Advisor at the Tulare Small Claims Advisor from 2016 to 2018. He served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office from 2005 to 2013. Rodriguez received a Juris Doctor degree from Thomas Jefferson School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael J. Reinhart. Rodriguez is a Democrat.

Los Angeles Superior Court

Sarvenaz Bahar, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Bahar has been the owner of the Bahar Law Office since 2008. She worked as an Associate and Of Counsel at Morrison & Foerster from 1993 to 2008. Bahar worked as a Sophie Silberberg Fellow at Human Rights Watch from 1992 to 1993. Bahar received a Juris Doctor degree from Yale University. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Jacqueline H. Lewis. Bahar is a Democrat.

Jessica Vazquez, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Vazquez has served as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender at the Los Angeles Alternate Public Defender’s Office since 2017. She worked as a Deputy Public Defender at the Los Angeles Public Defender’s Office from 2007 to 2017. Vazquez received a Juris Doctor degree from the Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Sanjay T. Kumar. Vazquez is a Democrat.

Cherisse Heidi Alcantara Cleofe, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Cleofe has worked as a Partner at Kiesel Law since 2023 where she held previous roles including Senior Associate from 2021 to 2023 and Associate from 2014 to 2021. Cleofe worked as a Contract Attorney for Providus in 2014. Cleofe received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stuart M. Rice. Cleofe is a Democrat.

Madera County Superior Court

Daniel Walters, of Madera County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Madera County Superior Court. Walters has served as a Senior Deputy District Attorney at the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office since 2012. Walters received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brian T. Austin. Walters is a Republican.

Placer Superior Court

Shani Roark, of Sacramento County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Placer County Superior Court. Roark has served as a Commissioner at the Placer County Superior Court since 2024. She worked as an Adjunct Professor at American River College in 2025. Roark served as an attorney at the California Office of the Inspector General in 2024. She worked as an attorney at Smith, Koyama & Costello from 2017 to 2024 and at the Farmers Insurance Exchange from 2015 to 2017. She worked as a Litigation Specialist at the Law Offices of David A. Martin & Associates from 2014 to 2015. Roark served as an Assistant Public Defender at the Placer County Public Defender’s Office from 2013 to 2014. Roark received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Alan V. Pineschi. Roark is a Democrat.

San Bernardino Superior Court

John Balla, of San Bernardino County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Bernardino County Superior Court. Balla has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California since 2024, where he was also an Assistant U.S. Attorney from 2019 to 2024 and a Deputy Chief from 2021 to 2024 and from 2025 to 2026. He served as a Senior Attorney at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2024. Balla served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico from 2015 to 2019. He worked as an Associate at Best, Best & Krieger in 2015. Balla served as a Law Clerk in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas from 2013 to 2015. Balla received a Juris Doctor degree from Boston University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Corey G. Lee to the Court of Appeal. Balla is registered without party preference.

San Francisco Superior Court

Justine Cephus, of San Mateo County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Francisco County Superior Court. Cephus has served as a Deputy City Attorney at the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office since 2026. She served as an Assistant District Attorney at the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office from 2012 to 2026. She served as a Deputy District Attorney at the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office from 2011 to 2012. Cephus served as Volunteer Deputy District Attorney at the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office from 2010 to 2011. Cephus received a Juris Doctor degree from the California Western School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Ross C. Moody. Cephus is a Democrat.

San Mateo Superior Court

David Silberman, of San Mateo County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the San Mateo County Superior Court. Silberman is the Assistant County Counsel for San Mateo County and has served in various roles in the County Counsel’s Office since 2004, including as Chief Deputy County Counsel and Deputy County Counsel. Silberman worked as an Associate at Howard, Rice, Nemerovski, Canady, Falk & Rabkin from 2002 to 2004. He served as a Law Clerk at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit from 2001 to 2002 and at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California from 2000 to 2001. Silberman received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Nina G. Shapirshteyn. Silberman is a Democrat.

Santa Barbara Superior Court

Sydney Bennett, of San Luis Obispo County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Bennett has served as a Senior Public Defender at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office since 2020 where she was also a Deputy Public Defender from 2006 to 2020. Bennett worked as a Contract Attorney at Maguire & Ashbaugh in 2006, at the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office from 2005 to 2006, and at the North Defense Team from 2003 to 2005. Bennett received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Michael J. Carrozzo. Bennett is a Democrat.

Ventura County Superior Court

Brian Sottile, of Ventura County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Ventura County Superior Court. Sottile has served as a Commissioner at the Ventura County Superior Court since 2025. He served in various roles at the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 1998 to 2025, including as a Criminal Prosecutor, Neighborhood Prosecutor, Public Safety General Counsel, Supervising Assistant City Attorney, and Division Head Deputy. Sottile worked as an attorney at Sullivan, Sottile & Taketa from 2002 to 2003. He worked as a Law Clerk at Girardi & Keesse in 1998. Sottile received a Juris Doctor degree from San Joaquin College of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the death of Judge Ryan J. Wright. Sottile is registered without party preference.

The compensation for each of these positions is $244,727.