Keep It Blue Pool Service Introduces Green to Clean Restoration for Spring Hill, FL Pool Owners

The Spring Hill, FL pool service company's specialized 6-step process restores algae-filled pools to crystal-clear water in as little as 24 hours.

Our Green to Clean process was built around getting results fast and giving homeowners their backyard back — without the guesswork, the chemical setbacks, or the waiting.” — Brian De La Cruz

BROOKSVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Keep It Blue Pool Service, a Spring Hill-based pool care company serving residential customers across Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus Counties, has formally introduced its Green to Clean pool restoration program as a primary service offering for the 2026 pool season. The service is designed to address one of the most pressing challenges facing Florida pool owners as warm-weather months approach: pool water that has turned green due to algae growth, equipment failure, or extended periods without professional maintenance.Algae blooms in Florida pools are a well-documented seasonal concern. Elevated temperatures, afternoon rainfall, and high humidity create conditions that allow algae to establish and spread rapidly, often within days of a chemical imbalance or circulation disruption. Keep It Blue's Green to Clean program responds to this reality with a structured, six-step process that includes initial assessment and diagnosis, debris removal, high-dose shock treatment, professional-grade algaecide application, continuous filtration and filter maintenance, and a final cleanup and water balancing phase. According to the company, most pools undergoing the treatment transition from visibly green and cloudy to clear, swimmable water within 24 to 48 hours. More severe infestations involving black or mustard algae — strains known for their resistance to standard treatments — may require three to four days to fully resolve.The program targets a range of common situations: homeowners who have recently purchased a foreclosure property with a neglected pool, residents returning from extended travel to find algae has overtaken their water, and pool owners dealing with the aftermath of a pump failure or an interruption in routine care. Keep It Blue Pool Service positions its Green to Clean pool restoration in Spring Hill as a cost-effective alternative to full pool draining and refilling, a process that carries substantially higher costs and can take several days to complete. The company reports that restoration pricing typically ranges from $300 to $600, depending on pool size, algae severity, debris load, and the condition of existing equipment.A key element of the service, according to the company, is the direct involvement of its two co-owners throughout every stage of the restoration process. Brian De La Cruz and Alberto Ovalle personally perform all service visits, meaning the same professionals who assess a pool's condition at the outset are also responsible for seeing the restoration through to completion. This model, the company notes, creates a level of accountability that is often absent in larger, franchise-based pool service operations. Homeowners seeking owner-operated pool service in Spring Hill, Florida can reach either owner directly by phone or text, without navigating call centers or third-party dispatch systems.As Florida enters its peak warm-weather season, demand for both emergency pool restoration and routine maintenance services is expected to increase across West Central Florida. Keep It Blue Pool Service has announced plans to expand its service territory and client base throughout 2026, extending coverage to additional communities within its existing tri-county footprint. Homeowners across the region in search of professional pool cleaning and maintenance now have access to a locally owned provider that emphasizes direct communication, consistent scheduling, and owner-level accountability on every visit."A green pool does not have to mean a ruined summer or an expensive drain-and-refill," said Brian De La Cruz, Co-Owner and Lead Technician of Keep It Blue Pool Service. "Our Green to Clean process was built around getting results fast and giving homeowners their backyard back — without the guesswork, the chemical setbacks, or the waiting."Keep It Blue Pool Service currently serves residential pool owners throughout Spring Hill and surrounding communities in Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus Counties. The company provides weekly pool cleaning, equipment maintenance and repair, and emergency restoration services, with all work performed directly by its owner-operators.About Keep It Blue Pool Service: Keep It Blue Pool Service is a Spring Hill, Florida-based pool care company founded and operated by Brian De La Cruz and Alberto Ovalle. The company provides weekly pool cleaning, equipment maintenance and repair, and Green to Clean restoration services to residential customers throughout Hernando, Pasco, and Citrus Counties. Keep It Blue's owner-operated model ensures that every client receives consistent, accountable service from the same professionals on every visit.

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