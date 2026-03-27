Governor's Council on Disability announces winners for 2025 annual recognition awards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. –The Governor's Council on Disability (GCD) has selected the award winners and honorable mentions of the 34th Annual Inclusion Award and the 13th Annual Youth Leadership Award.

The Inclusion Award, along with one Honorable Mention, is presented annually to private and public employers, individuals, businesses, or organizations in Missouri. Honorees are chosen for their exceptional, proactive, and innovative measures to integrate and mainstream people with disabilities into their programs, activities, and operations. For 2025, the GCD has selected two award winners and one honorable mention.

The Youth Leadership Award, also presented with one honorable mention, celebrates outstanding Missouri youths (aged 16-26) with a disability who have exhibited exemplary leadership by making a positive impact on their community.

The awards will be presented to the winners at the Missouri Rehabilitation Association (MRA) Conference in Lake Ozark on May 28, 2026.

2025 Inclusion Award Winners:

Ed Pupillo, Pupillo’s Wicked Chick Grand Slam Restaurants, Fenton

For more than three years, Ed Pupillo, owner of The Wicked Chicken and Grand Slam restaurants in Jefferson County, Missouri, has partnered with Lafayette Industries’ STEPUP Employment Training Program to empower young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). By opening his restaurants as hands-on community training sites and seamlessly integrating inclusive practices into his daily operations, Pupillo helps participants develop essential job readiness, teamwork, and communication skills in a real-world environment.

This operational collaboration has yielded remarkable results, with 75% of the STEPUP trainees who trained at his restaurants successfully securing competitive employment in the region. Beyond the doors of his own businesses, Pupillo actively advocates for inclusive hiring throughout the Jefferson County business community, helping to normalize these practices as a valuable local workforce strategy and fostering long-term community inclusion.

Jessica Ratsch, Platte County R3 Schools, Platte City

Special education teacher Jessica Ratsch has spent the past three years elevating inclusivity at Platte County High School. She established "Apartment 20," a specialized classroom setting where students learn essential life skills such as cooking, cleaning, and self-advocacy.

Furthermore, Ratsch advocated for and founded the Platte County Pirates Special Olympics Team, serving as head coach and recruiting mainstream peers to act as assistant coaches for her medal-winning athletes.

To foster social independence, she also helped create "The CREW," an initiative where teachers chaperone special education students at school dances and games, empowering them to fully participate in typical high school experiences alongside their peers.

Inclusion Award Honorable Mention: Joyce Fenner, Jordan’s Place, Marshfield

Joyce Fenner has had groundbreaking achievements in accessible housing. Overcoming immense personal tragedy and industry doubts, Fenner successfully secured state and federal LIHTC funding as a single developer to build "Jordan’s Place," a $9.7 million, affordable housing community in Marshfield, MO. She spearheaded this first-of-its-kind, 40-unit development in Webster County specifically designed for adults with disabilities and senior citizens. By uniting local citizens, Fenner delivered universally designed, permanently affordable homes that currently house 80 residents in an intentionally circular community built to foster connection and inclusion.

2025 Youth Leadership Award Winner: Luke McKeon, St. Charles

Luke McKeon is being recognized for his remarkable integrity, academic achievements, and steadfast dedication to empowering others. Demonstrating a profound commitment to continuous growth and independence, he is the first blind student at his school to enroll in an AP course and apply to the Bridge to Success Program through the Embassy Suites Hotel in St. Charles. To further build his independence, Luke also successfully completed the S.O.A.R. program through the Lighthouse for the Blind to enhance his travel and adapted daily living skills. A passionate advocate and volunteer for accessibility, he evaluates digital materials for textbook publishers, secures audio descriptions for community events, and tutors younger students in the use of assistive technology. Driven by his compassion, Luke plans to continue improving the lives of individuals with low vision by pursuing certification as an Assistive Technology Instructional Specialist.

Youth Leadership Award Honorable Mention: Izabella Uccello, Springfield

Izzi Uccello, a dedicated advocate from Springfield, Missouri, works to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities. After facing isolation in public schools, Uccello utilized educational choice programs to find an environment where she could truly excel both socially and academically. She now uses her personal story to seek legislative reform, testifying before government officials to support school flexibility and inclusive policies. Beyond the classroom, she champions the construction of accessible playgrounds to ensure all children can experience a sense of community and belonging. Her leadership roles, which include hosting a podcast and representing the Children’s Miracle Network, highlight her commitment to empowering others through resilience. Ultimately, Uccello’s efforts demonstrate how young leaders can spark systemic change and foster a more integrated, empathetic society.

Program Contact: gcd@oa.mo.gov, 573-751-2600.

Press Contact: Shayne Martin, Public Information Officer, 573-522-0644.