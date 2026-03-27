Governor Katie Hobbs Unveils New Technology to Bolster Wildfire Prevention Ahead of Peak Season
Effort includes 7 wildfire detection cameras across the state
“Every minute and every second counts when a wildfire breaks out,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We are leveraging emerging technologies and staying ahead of the curve to keep people safe and mitigate the threat of wildfires, while making it easier for our first responders to do their jobs. This technology is a generational leap in how we protect our communities, and I am proud to invest in the future of public safety.”
"AI wildfire cameras are a major advancement in early wildfire detection, giving our firefighters and dispatchers the critical intelligence they need to respond faster and better protect our communities. These cameras are an investment not only for the Department but for the entire state of Arizona,” said State Forester and DFFM Director Tom Torres.
There are 7 wildfire detection cameras across the state positioned at the following locations:
- Sawmill, north end of the Hualapai Mountains
- Blake Ranch, Mohave County
- Wittmann, western Maricopa County
- Dudleyville, Pinal County
- Foreman Wash, Tucson-area
- Suffering Gulch, northeast of the Oracle Junction, Pinal County
- Chiricahua, south of the Dragoons
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