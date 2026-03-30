AuriQ Systems Inc. Launches PageFinder to Help Small Businesses Instantly Find Receipts and Invoices for Tax Preparation

Find, bind and use AI to find answers in your document pages.

AI-powered platform helps small businesses instantly find receipts and invoices—eliminating hours of manual searching during tax season.

Small business owners don’t have time to hunt for receipts and invoices. PageFinder helps them find and organize everything instantly so they can focus on running their business.” — Ko Ikudome, CEO of AuriQ Systems

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuriQ Systems Inc. today announced the launch of PageFinder, an AI-powered document platform that helps small business owners and independent professionals instantly find receipts, invoices, and financial documents—eliminating hours of manual searching during tax season.For many small businesses, preparing taxes or tracking expenses means digging through folders and files to find a single page. PageFinder solves this by indexing documents at the page level, allowing users to search across thousands of files and jump directly to the exact page they need—even in scanned or image-based documents.Users can upload or sync files from platforms including Google Drive, OneDrive, and Box, then search across everything at once and go straight to the exact receipt, invoice, or statement they need—without opening files one by one.A core feature of the platform is the Precision Page Binder , which lets users pull together receipts and invoices from multiple files into one organized set. PageFinder’s AI then analyzes only those pages—making it faster to total expenses, extract key data, and prepare records for filing.With this approach, users can:1. Instantly create and reconcile expense reports from scattered invoices and receipts2. Bring together documents for tax filing—without digging through folders3. Surface receipts and deductions buried in folders like “Downloads”PageFinder is available starting today and is free to get started, with plans that scale for individuals and growing teams.For more information or to get started for free, visit the PageFinder website.

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