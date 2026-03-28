C&S Contracting Expands Walk-In Tub Services for Seniors Across Pasco County, Florida

The locally owned Pasco County contractor now offers specialized walk-in tub installation designed to help seniors age safely and comfortably at home.

Every walk-in tub we install is about helping someone maintain their independence and stay safe in their own home.” — Christian Clevenger

PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&S Contracting, a licensed and insured bathroom remodeling company based in Port Richey, Florida, is expanding its focus on walk-in tub installation services to meet growing demand among senior homeowners throughout Pasco County. As Florida's population of adults aged 65 and older continues to grow, the company's accessible bathing solutions are positioned to address a critical and timely need for safe, comfortable, and independent living at home.Bathroom falls are among the leading causes of injury-related emergency room visits for older adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For many seniors, the standard bathtub presents a significant physical barrier and daily safety hazard. C&S Contracting's walk-in tub installation for seniors in New Port Richey addresses this risk directly, offering low-threshold entry tubs equipped with built-in seating, anti-slip surfaces, strategically placed grab bars, and optional therapeutic jet systems — all installed with proper plumbing and waterproofing from start to finish.The company's approach to senior bathroom safety extends beyond simply swapping out fixtures. As a licensed bathroom remodeling contractor serving Pasco County , C&S Contracting manages the complete project scope — including existing tub removal, plumbing modifications, and final waterproofing — under the direct, on-site supervision of owner and licensed contractor Christian Clevenger. Holding Florida Contractor License #LTT-09710, the company carries comprehensive liability and workers' compensation insurance on every project, providing homeowners and their families with full professional accountability from the initial consultation through the final walkthrough.Beyond walk-in tub installations, C&S Contracting offers a broader range of bathroom accessibility and safety renovation services , including tub-to-shower conversions, acrylic shower surround installations, barrier-free entry solutions, and complete bathroom remodeling. These options allow Pasco County homeowners to select the scope of renovation that best fits their mobility needs, budget, and long-term goals — all supported by transparent, written estimates and no-pressure sales practices."Our senior clients are not simply looking for a new bathtub — they are looking for peace of mind," said Christian Clevenger, Owner of C&S Contracting. "Every walk-in tub we install is about helping someone maintain their independence and stay safe in their own home. That is a responsibility we take personally, and it drives everything we do on every job site."C&S Contracting serves homeowners throughout Pasco County, including New Port Richey, Port Richey, Hudson, Land O'Lakes, Trinity, and Holiday. The company offers free, no-obligation in-home consultations for all bathroom projects and provides detailed written estimates with transparent, itemized pricing prior to the start of any work.About C&S Contracting: C&S Contracting is a locally owned and operated bathroom remodeling company founded in 2024 by licensed contractor Christian Clevenger and based in Port Richey, Florida. The company specializes in walk-in tub installation, tile installation, acrylic showers and tub replacement, tub-to-shower conversions, and complete bathroom renovations for homeowners throughout Pasco County. Holding Florida Contractor License #LTT-09710, C&S Contracting is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and honest pricing on every project.

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