Portion of Puʻunēnē Avenue closed for traffic signal night work

Main, News Posted on Mar 27, 2026 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is notifying the public that Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500), between Wākea Avenue and West and East Kauaʻi Streets will be closed for two nights next week.

The closure will be nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day on Monday, March 30 and Tuesday, March 31. The last closure will open at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1.

Contractors will be programming the traffic signal at the Wākea Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue intersection as well as removing a traffic signal pole. During the work, the signal may be put into flash mode. Personnel will be directing traffic at the intersection.

During the closure, highway users may access Puʻunēnē Avenue by heading west on West Wākea Avenue then head south on Lono Avenue and turn left onto West Kauaʻi Street. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/TCP-March-Signals-.jpg

Also during the same work hours, the contractor will be installing traffic sensors at the intersection of Papa Avenue and Puʻunēnē Avenue. This will involve closing the left turn lane from Puʻunēnē Avenue onto West Papa Avenue and the left turn lane from Puʻunēnē Avenue onto East Papa Avenue. Personnel will be at the intersection to assist motorists making left turns along with assist with traffic flow.

The work is part of the Puʻunēnē Avenue improvements project, which is designed to help improve traffic flow and enhance vehicle and freight circulation on one of central Maui’s main thoroughfares, with the addition of more lanes and updated traffic signalization.

All work is weather permitting. For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

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