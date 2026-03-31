RescueMD Launches Physician-Led Online Weight Loss in 14 States

Comprehensive program combines medical providers, dietitians, and lab monitoring to deliver personalized, results-driven care

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RescueMD, a physician-led healthcare organization based in Texas, today announced the expansion of its online weight loss program across 14 states, including Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Alabama.The program is now available in major metro areas including Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Atlanta, Augusta, Boise, Meridian, Chicago, Naperville, Indianapolis, Carmel, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Bozeman, Billings, Cherry Hill, Edison, Salt Lake City, Bellevue, Seattle, Green Bay, Milwaukee, Birmingham, and Huntsville.Unlike many digital weight loss platforms that rely heavily on automation and limited clinical interaction, RescueMD’s program is built around direct access to licensed medical providers, registered dietitians, and ongoing lab monitoring to ensure safe, effective, and personalized care.The RescueMD online weight loss service is designed for individuals searching for weight loss programs near me, online weight loss in Dallas, medical weight loss in Atlanta, or physician-led weight loss in Denver, delivering a structured, evidence-based solution that includes regular provider visits, customized nutrition plans, and clinically guided treatment options.“Many patients come to us frustrated after trying online programs where they rarely interact with a real provider,” said Dr. Olubukola Okoro, founder of RescueMD. “At RescueMD, you are not just a number. Every patient works directly with a medical provider, receives individualized guidance, and benefits from a full care team that includes dietitians and lab oversight.”The program addresses a growing demand for medical weight loss programs online that combine convenience with clinical depth. Patients begin with a comprehensive evaluation, followed by a personalized care plan that may include nutrition counseling, lifestyle modifications, and medical therapy. Routine lab work is used to track progress and optimize treatment safely.“Weight loss is not one-size-fits-all,” Dr. Okoro added. “We take a personalized approach by looking at each patient’s metabolic health, lab results, and lifestyle factors. That level of care simply cannot be replicated by automated platforms.”RescueMD’s model emphasizes continuity of care, ensuring that patients consistently see a provider who understands their history and progress. This approach contrasts with many high-volume telehealth services where patient interactions are minimal or fragmented.Key features of the RescueMD physician-led weight loss program include:Direct access to licensed medical providers for ongoing careRegistered dietitian support for customized nutrition planningComprehensive lab testing and metabolic monitoringPersonalized treatment plans tailored to each patientConvenient virtual visits across multiple statesAs obesity and metabolic health conditions continue to rise nationwide, the demand for online weight loss programs with real doctors has increased significantly. RescueMD aims to fill this gap by delivering a high-touch, clinically driven experience in a virtual setting.“Our goal is to bring the quality of in-person medical care into the virtual space,” said Dr. Okoro. “Patients deserve more than quick prescriptions or automated check-ins. They deserve a team that is invested in their long-term success.”The RescueMD online weight loss program is now available across Texas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Alabama, with continued expansion planned.Patients interested in online weight loss programs near them can learn more or schedule an appointment at:About RescueMDRescueMD is a physician-led healthcare organization offering primary care, weight loss, and women’s health services both in-person and online. With a focus on personalized, evidence-based care, RescueMD integrates medical providers, dietitians, and advanced diagnostics to deliver comprehensive healthcare solutions. The organization serves patients across multiple states with a commitment to accessibility, quality, and long-term health outcomes.

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