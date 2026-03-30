Cortez Mooney Hosts Exclusive Cincinnati Screening of New SAG-AFTRA Series ‘Can’t Knock the Hustle 2‘

From Hometown Streets to the Big Screen: Cincinnati’s Own Cortez Mooney Returns for an Exclusive Series Premiere!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati audiences are invited to an exclusive screening of Can’t Knock the Hustle 2, the highly anticipated SAG-AFTRA series from actor, director, and producer Cortez Mooney, at Cinemark Oakley Station on April 3.

Mooney, a former co-star on FX’s Dave, grew up in Cincinnati before moving to California in 2018 to pursue his acting career. Within 11 months, he became a SAG-AFTRA union actor, a significant milestone in the entertainment industry.

Expanding his creative reach, Mooney has directed and produced multiple projects, including the Amazon Prime Video series A Way Out (Parts 1–3), which showcases his storytelling and entrepreneurial skills. Check it out today!

Returning to Cincinnati to film Can’t Knock the Hustle Part 1, Mooney’s work gained national attention, earning a spot on Amazon Prime Video’s new release wall alongside major film releases of 2024. With Can’t Knock the Hustle 2, Mooney continues to highlight his hometown while delivering engaging, high-quality content for audiences and critics alike.

The April 3 event at Cinemark Oakley Station is open exclusively to accredited media, film critics, and industry professionals. Admission is complimentary with proper credentials.

RSVP Information:

Media representatives can request access by emailing: oguildedproductions@gmail.com

Watch the Trailer Now

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