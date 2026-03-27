Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

WHAT VIRGINIANS ARE SEEING: ATTORNEY GENERAL JAY JONES SHARES ROUNDUP OF ACTIONS TAKEN

Celebrates Passage of Vape Enforcement Act, Fights Federal Overreach and Takes Legal Action to Hold Bad Actors Accountable

RICHMOND, VA. –Today, Attorney General Jay Jones released a comprehensive update on the action he has taken for Virginians, over the past two weeks. Putting money back in the pockets of Virginians, defending veterans, pushing back against federal overreach, and protecting public health and safety continue to remain a top priority.

Attorney General Jay Jones and Vape Enforcement Act News

Attorney General Jones hosted a virtual press conference celebrating the passage of the Vape Enforcement Act with former Virginia Senator Adam Ebbin, Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg, and Delegate Patrick Hope. HB 308 and SB 620 would address the growing crisis of illegal and unregulated vape products in Virginia.

WJLA: AG Jay Jones backs bills that would allow only FDA-authorized or pending vapes to be sold

“These products are marketed in ways that downplay the harm…And they have been getting into the hands of young people far too easily. The Vape Enforcement Act closes those loopholes and gives us the tools to stop it.”

Watch the press conference here.

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia plans crackdown on underage tobacco, vape sales

“Increasing rates of vaping are a concerning and important public health and safety issue as well as a consumer protection issue … vaping threatens to addict a new generation of American youth, much the way that Big Tobacco did for generations before,” Attorney General Jay Jones said Monday.

13NewsNow: Attorney General Jay Jones and others on Vape Enforcement Act

13NewsNow: Virginia AG Jay Jones highlights the passage of bills to close vape enforcement loopholes

29News: Virginia lawmakers, attorney general target vape sales to minors with new enforcement act

WVTF: Virginia AG, elected officials praise new Vape Enforcement Act

WRIC: ‘A good day for public health’: Virginia lawmakers crack down on illegal vape sales to minors with new legislation

FOX5: New Virginia law aims to prevent underage vaping in schools and communities

Axios: Virginia bill would overhaul vape shop oversight

TobaccoReporter: Virginia AG Backs Legislation to Tighten Vape Controls

Social Media:

13 News Now - WVEC - Facebook Post

ABC 8News - WRIC - Facebook Post

7News DC - Facebook Post

Fighting Federal Overreach

Virginia Mercury: Virginia joins national push for refunds after US Supreme Court voids Trump tariffs

“Virginians shouldn’t have to pay the exorbitant price tag of Donald Trump’s trade tantrums.”

OAG Release: Attorney General Jones Joins Coalition Standing Up to Trump Administration Attacks on Professional Medical Organizations

Attorney General Jones stands with 19 state attorneys general in support of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) targets evidence-based health policies and practices.

Virginia Mercury: Virginia joins states challenging Trump admin regulations that limit free birth control access

“When the federal government ignores the law and undermines access to basic health care, states have a responsibility to stand up. Virginia is doing exactly that to ensure that Donald Trump’s unlawful rollback of contraceptive coverage does not stand.”

WTOP News: States demand refunds on ‘illegal’ Trump tariffs as Maryland and Virginia join $166B push

WAVY News: AG Jones urges Congress to give refunds for President Trump’s tariffs

WCBY: Virginia AG Jay Jones joins other attorneys general to attempt to block TV merger

Mountain Media News: Virginia joins national push for refunds after US Supreme Court voids Trump tariffs

Protecting Consumers

WWBT: Virginia joins multi-state lawsuit to block Nexstar-TEGNA merger

“Virginians deserve to get their news from the diverse, community-focused reporting that they trust, not recycled content created to serve only the bottom line.”

WRIC: Virginia joins multi-state lawsuit against OneMain Financial

“My office will always fight back against predatory lenders that take advantage of vulnerable communities for their own financial gain. We will protect vulnerable consumers against bad actors”

WCYB: Virginia AG Jay Jones joins other attorney generals to attempt to block TV merger

Fox Homes: Local news at risk? Virginia AG sues to block $6.2B Nexstar Takeover of Tysons-based Tegna

FFX Now: FCC approves $6.2B takeover of Tysons-based Tegna as Virginia AG sues to block it

Keeping Communities Safe

OAG Release: Six Sentenced in Healthcare Fraud Conspiracy that Stole $10 Million from Medicaid Over Six-Year Period.

Six defendants who stole upwards of $10 million from the Virginia Medicaid system between 2017 and 2023 were sentenced for their theft from hard-working Virginians.

Media Daily News: Virginia Presses To Reinstate Social Media Time Limits

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones sought to halt a federal appellate court pause in the enforcement of age verification and time limits for minors under 16 on social media.

Defending Virginia’s Veterans

OAG Release: Attorney General Jay Jones Takes Action to Defend Virginia Veterans’ GI Bill Benefits

Attorney General Jones filed a brief as part of the fight to defend the education benefits of Virginia veterans as the Trump administration unlawfully denies them.

Protecting Our Environment

WRIC: Virginia joins multistate lawsuit over EPA move on vehicle emissions rule

“While the Trump administration continues to try to convince us that up is down and down is up, we cannot allow them to dismiss decades of evidence gathered by the scientific community and ignore the very real harm to our health and welfare created by greenhouse gases.”

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