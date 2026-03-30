More Than 60 Million Americans Plan to Dig This Spring — Here’s How to Stay Safe Before Breaking Ground

April is National Safe Digging Month, in which all Americans are encouraged to contact 811 before digging. Excavation work around buried infrastructure is a leading cause of damage to buried power, water, internet, and natural gas utility lines. © 2015. This work is openly licensed via CC-0. Common Ground Alliance is the national, nonpartisan, nonprofit association of nearly 4,000 members dedicated to preventing damage to buried utility infrastructure. © 2025. Common Ground Alliance.

During National Safe Digging Month in April, and throughout the year, homeowners and professionals must contact 811 before beginning any digging projects

Safe, reliable utilities are the backbone of American energy and economic strength ... preventing damage starts before the first shovel hits the ground.” — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In observance of National Safe Digging Month in April, Common Ground Alliance (CGA) – the national association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them, and their communities – today announced results from a new national survey.Nearly three in four American homeowners (74%) plan to tackle an outdoor project involving digging in the next 12 months, translating to an estimated 60 million households breaking ground this year. Yet an estimated 10 million plan to skip contacting 811 – the designated call-before-you-dig service that helps prevent dangerous and costly utility strikes."Safe, reliable utilities are the backbone of American energy and economic strength,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. “The Department of Transportation is committed to educating homeowners and professional contractors alike about the importance of contacting 811 before every excavation project — because preventing damage starts before the first shovel hits the ground."Striking an underground utility line – whether gas, electric, water, sewer or communications – can cause serious injury, service disruptions for entire neighborhoods and repair bills that could outpace any DIY savings. And utilities are often shallower than people expect: Lines can be buried just inches below the surface, well within reach of a garden spade or fence post."Third party damage continues to be a major threat to America's vast pipeline network," said Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) Administrator Paul Roberti. "Pipelines are the safest way to transport energy, and damage prevention is essential to keeping it that way. PHMSA asks the public to join us in keeping their communities safe by contacting 811 before every digging project. Calling before you dig is the simplest way for Americans to protect themselves, their neighbors and our critical energy infrastructure.""CGA’s survey results highlight why National Safe Digging Month is such an important reminder to those 60 million homeowners who plan to dig this spring. Never assume your project is too shallow," said CGA President and CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle. "The reality is that utility lines can be buried much closer to the surface than people expect, which is why contacting 811 before every project — big or small — is a must. Every dig. Every time."To keep homeowners, families and communities safe, a few days before breaking ground, make the request to have the approximate location of underground lines marked with flags or paint by calling 811 or visiting www.811beforeyoudig.com . This National Safe Digging Month, and all year long, take the following steps when planning a digging project:• Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.• Plan ahead. Make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.• Confirm that all lines have been marked.• Consider moving the location of the project if it is near utility line markings.• If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don't allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked.Everyone who contacts 811 a few days before digging is connected to a local 811 center that collects the information and communicates it to local utility companies. Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.About CGACGA is a member-driven association of nearly 4,000 damage prevention professionals spanning every facet of the underground utility industry. Established in 2000, CGA is committed to saving lives and preventing damage to North American underground infrastructure by promoting effective damage prevention practices. CGA has established itself as the preeminent source of damage prevention data and information in an effort to reduce damages to underground facilities through shared responsibility among all stakeholders. For more information, visit the CGA website at commongroundalliance.com About the StudyOnline survey among 619 US Homeowners, aged 18+ fielded between Feb.26-27, 2026. The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey Audience on behalf of CGA. The margin of error based on a 95% confidence level is +/- 4%.

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