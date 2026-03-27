NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $3.85M INNOVATION HUB AT COLLEGE OF STATEN ISLAND

Innovation Hub Photos Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley announced the completion of the College of Staten Island’s $3.85 million Innovation Hub, a key project supported through the Staten Island Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The project, an expansion of the College of Staten Island’s Technology Training program, features flexible co-working areas, collaboration zones and state-of-the-art labs that will foster entrepreneurship, workforce development and industry partnerships.

“We are proud to support projects like the Innovation Hub, which help to create opportunities for students, entrepreneurs and the broader community to learn, collaborate and grow,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “The Innovation Hub will help prepare the next generation for the jobs of tomorrow while supporting local economic development today. It reflects our continued commitment to building vibrant, inclusive communities through strategic, forward-looking investments.”

The Innovation Hub at the College of Staten Island features advanced technology infrastructure aligned with today’s innovation economy, including virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence, robotics, and spatial computing. These tools are integrated across entrepreneurship, workforce development, and academic initiatives. The Hub provides hands-on environments where startups, students, researchers, and small businesses can develop, test, and apply emerging technologies to real-world use cases, positioning Staten Island as a growing center for innovation and tech-enabled economic development.

The project received nearly $1.8 million from the DRI to transform the 4,139 square-foot space located inside of the Lighthouse Point development, into the Innovation Hub, expanding the College of Staten Island’s tech training and incubation services. The hub will include a virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) lab which will be a resource not only for tech incubator companies, but also for students, researchers and the overall community. It will also offer job training programs in network design and maintenance.

Staten Island was named the New York City Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the fourth round in 2019. Other DRI winners in the region include Downtown Jamaica, Bronx Civic Center, Downtown Brooklyn, Downtown Staten Island, Chinatown, East Harlem, Long Island City and Greater Morris Park in the Bronx.

In addition to the Innovation Hub, the following projects are also funded by the DRI in Staten Island:

Restore the Historic St. George Theatre (Completed): DRI funded improvements to the St. George Theatre, including restoration of the lobby, repair of interior plaster and paint work, and the installation of a new mosaic at the outdoor entrance. The project restored this downtown landmark and improved the visitor experience.

DRI funded improvements to the St. George Theatre, including restoration of the lobby, repair of interior plaster and paint work, and the installation of a new mosaic at the outdoor entrance. The project restored this downtown landmark and improved the visitor experience. Upgrade Seamen’s Society Headquarters to Enhance Service Delivery (Completed): Expand Seaman’s reach into the Staten Island community. Work will include upgrades to the Seamen’s Society headquarters building at 50 Bay Street to enhance the delivery of services for families and children and to convert underused spaces into free community meeting space.

Expand Seaman’s reach into the Staten Island community. Work will include upgrades to the Seamen’s Society headquarters building at 50 Bay Street to enhance the delivery of services for families and children and to convert underused spaces into free community meeting space. Create a North Shore Art Trail: Create a public art trail from St. George to Stapleton by installing unique, community-sourced public art at strategic locations throughout Downtown, including at key intersections and cultural sites.

Create a public art trail from St. George to Stapleton by installing unique, community-sourced public art at strategic locations throughout Downtown, including at key intersections and cultural sites. Small Business Recovery Fund: The fund will provide grants to property owners or their commercial lessees, for a wide variety of eligible costs that would support the recovery and growth of downtown and create a safer, more welcoming, and more stable environment.

The fund will provide grants to property owners or their commercial lessees, for a wide variety of eligible costs that would support the recovery and growth of downtown and create a safer, more welcoming, and more stable environment. Improve Wayfinding and Branding throughout Downtown: Enhance the pedestrian and visitor experience by installing color-coded markers to support navigation around key nodes in downtown. The signs would call out cultural sites, eateries, shops, and other destinations and provide a consistent look and feel from St. George to Stapleton.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is helping communities create the infrastructure needed to grow local economies and prepare New Yorkers for in-demand careers. The College of Staten Island’s Innovation Hub will expand access to cutting-edge training, support entrepreneurs and strengthen Staten Island’s innovation ecosystem — advancing opportunities for students, small businesses and the broader community.”

U.S. Representative Nicole Malliotakis said, “Staten Island continues to grow as a hub for innovation and by expanding access to cutting-edge technology, workforce training, and entrepreneurship opportunities, this investment at the College of Staten Island adds to the federal investment we made in STEM equipment and programming last year to help prepare our students and small businesses for the jobs of tomorrow.”

Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, "As a CSI Alum, I am so excited for the academic and entrepreneurship opportunities that will be available to students with the new Innovation Hub. Funding for this, as well as other essential projects supporting arts, culture, and small businesses on Staten Island, will open numerous doors for Staten Islanders. I am proud to see these investments from the State and look forward to seeing the impact they make here."

Assemblymember Charles Fall said, “Staten Island has always had the talent, the drive, and the ideas. What we needed was the infrastructure to match that potential. The Innovation Hub gives our students, entrepreneurs, and innovators the space and tools to turn ambition into opportunity.”

Assemblymember Sam Pirozzolo said, “Staten Islanders deserve to be a part of the future of innovation, and I am thrilled to see this investment in the CSI come to fruition. This hub will give our students and entrepreneurs the tools they need to build foundational skills and explore new technologies, preparing them to compete in a rapidly changing economy. Investing in our higher education institutions creates opportunity and workforce development and helps move Staten Island forward. Congratulations to all!”

Assemblymember Michael Reilly said, “Investments like the College of Staten Island’s Innovation Hub are exactly how we strengthen our communities—by creating spaces where students, entrepreneurs, and local businesses can come together to learn, collaborate, and innovate. This project not only expands access to cutting-edge technology and workforce training, but also positions Staten Island as a growing hub for economic development and opportunity."

Assemblymember Michael Tannousis said, “This Innovation Hub is a major investment in Staten Island’s future. By expanding access to cutting-edge technology, workforce training and entrepreneurship opportunities, we are creating pathways for students, small businesses and innovators to succeed right here in our community.”

Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said, “The College of Staten Island is a jewel in the CUNY system and one of the best values in higher education. We will continue to support the College and its current leadership as it continues to grow in a very positive direction. The newly-minted Innovation Hub is just one clear example of that growth.”

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “The opening of the College of Staten Island Innovation Hub represents the latest effort we’ve undertaken at CUNY to provide our students with ample resources to meet their career goals. With an expanded technology training program and a state-of-the-art VR/AR lab, this new space will allow Staten Islanders to explore their entrepreneurial ambitions, uplifting their borough and the city. We are grateful to the New York State Department of State and the New York City Council for their support in expanding this workforce development program.”

College of Staten Island President Dr. Timothy G. Lynch said, “The Innovation Hub is a powerful example of what’s possible through strong partnership with New York State and its continued investment in Staten Island’s future. With this support, CSI is expanding access to cutting-edge training, entrepreneurship, and opportunity for our students and the communities we serve.”

Mike Cusick, President & CEO of the Staten Island Economic Development Corporation (SIEDC) said, “The completion of the Innovation Hub at the College of Staten Island marks a major milestone in the continued transformation of Staten Island’s North Shore and a powerful example of how strategic investment through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative is driving real, lasting impact. This facility will equip students, startups, and small businesses with the tools they need to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving, tech-driven economy while strengthening our local talent pipeline. SIEDC is proud to see this investment come to fruition and look forward to continued collaboration with the College of Staten Island and our community partners to ensure that innovation and opportunity are accessible to all.”

Richmond County District Attorney Mike McMahon said, "Preparing the next generation of Staten Islanders for careers in robotics, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, the completion of the College of Staten Island's Innovation Hub is a watershed moment for our borough's students and our local economy. Thanks to this historic investment in tech-centered training and workforce development, Staten Island's students, startups, and small businesses are well-positioned to succeed now and in the future. The possibilities and opportunities created by this initiative are endless and I commend the New York Department of State and the College of Staten Island for working together to ensure the continued success of our beloved borough."

Councilmember Kamillah Hanks said, “The Innovation Hub at the College of Staten Island is the kind of investment our borough needs. By expanding access to technology, workforce training, and entrepreneurship, this project creates real pathways for Staten Islanders to succeed. This is about opportunity, access, and preparing our residents for the jobs of tomorrow. I’m proud to see the Downtown Revitalization Initiative continue delivering results for the North Shore and helping position Staten Island as a hub for growth and innovation.”

Councilmember Frank Morano said, “For too long, Staten Island has been overlooked when it comes to major investments. This Innovation Hub at the College of Staten Island shows what’s possible when we invest in our borough’s people and potential. This is about jobs, innovation, and keeping Staten Island competitive in a 21st-century economy, and I’m proud to support it.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was created in 2016 to accelerate and expand the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all ten regions of the state to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for investment. Led by the Department of State with assistance from Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA, the DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation and results in compact, walkable downtowns that are a key ingredient to helping New York State rebuild its economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to achieving the State's bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. Through nine rounds, the DRI will have awarded a total of $1 billion to 99 communities across every region of the State. The Governor has proposed another $100 million for the program in her 2026-2027 Executive Budget.