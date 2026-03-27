Governor Kotek Announces Washington County Circuit Court Vacancy

Salem, OR — Governor Tina Kotek announced today that she is accepting applications for a judicial vacancy on the Washington County Circuit Court created by the planned retirement of Judge Theodore E. Sims. The Governor thanked Judge Sims for his dedicated judicial service and announced that she will fill the position by appointment. Judge Sims’ retirement takes effect June 1, 2026.

Interested applicants should address their completed application forms to Richard A. Lane, General Counsel, Office of the Governor, and email (no mail or hand delivery) those completed forms to Shevaun Gutridge at shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov. Forms must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

Governor Tina Kotek fills judicial vacancies based on merit. She encourages applications from lawyers with a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences.

ORS 3.041 and 3.050 provide that at the time of appointment to the court, the candidate must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Oregon, and a member of the Oregon State Bar. In addition, ORS 3.041(2) requires the vacancy to be filled by a person who is a resident of or has a principal office in the judicial district or an adjacent judicial district.

For questions about the appointment process, or to request an interest form, contact Shevaun Gutridge at 503-378-6246 or shevaun.gutridge@oregon.gov.

The judicial interest form is also available online.

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