Former Intensive Care Nurse Indicted, Charged with Prescription Drug Fraud

SULLIVAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division and Drug Investigation Division has resulted in the indictment of a former intensive care nurse.

In July 2025, at the request of 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving Joseph Juszak (DOB: 11/12/93). During the investigation, agents learned that in September 2024, while employed as a nurse in the intensive care unit (ICU) atHolston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Juszak fraudulently obtained a controlled substance from an ICU patient’s room.

Last week, the Sullivan County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Juszak with one count of Prescription Drug Fraud. Today, he turned himself in and was booked into the Sullivan County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $11,616,724 for federal Fiscal Year 2025-2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $3,872,240 for Fiscal Year 2025-2026, is funded by the State of Tennessee.