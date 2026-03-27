Governor Hochul Announces Over $43 Million in Community Investment Funding for Central New York as Part of Historic Partnership With Micron Technologies

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Micron has awarded nearly $35 million in community investments for Central New York as part of its broader agreement to establish the largest semiconductor manufacturing facility in the United States in New York. Additionally, the state is providing $8.5 million for initiatives and programs that will strengthen housing, workforce development, job training and creation, and economic growth within the region in preparation for the Micron project. These awards represent the first grants awarded from the historic $500 million Green CHIPS Community Investment Fund. Forged by Governor Hochul as a core component of Micron’s participation in the Green CHIPS program, this fund ensures that the region’s growth translates directly into housing, workforce development, and job training for all Central New Yorkers. The announcement sets the stage for Micron Technology’s CNY Community Week, running from March 27 to April 3.

“Micron's investment in Central New York is a game changer and will bring tremendous growth to the region and the state,” Governor Hochul said. “I created the Green CHIPS program to guarantee that the surrounding communities will benefit from these large scale advanced manufacturing projects. Today's announcement represents concrete evidence that our partnership with Micron and our local stakeholders will ensure that New Yorkers get the greatest benefit from this once in a lifetime, extraordinary opportunity.”

Micron’s investments include a $30 million contribution to the recently announced $150 million Housing CNY Fund and another $5.55 million that will finance six Community Investment Fund programs including:*-

$2,200,000 for a pilot program with the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority (Centro) to create a new public bus route from Syracuse to Clay, increasing access to job opportunities and reducing traffic impacts in the area

$1,100,000 to Onondaga Community College to fund the Pre-College Semiconductor Summer Program for high school students

$1,000,000 to SUNY Oswego to support STEM educators, providing professional development and STEM resources that are industry-connected and aligned to evolving STEM pathways

$750,000 to Jefferson Community College to scale Mechatronics curriculum, providing pathways for Fort Drum veterans and military-connected learners to semiconductor careers

$300,000 to OCM BOCES to scale its trades pre-apprenticeship programs and increase the construction workforce

$200,000 to PEACE, Inc. to expand the Early Child Care Pathways Program to deliver childcare workforce support and expansion

Empire State Development will additionally provide another $8.5 million to support:

Oswego County BOCES (CiTi BOCES) — $100,000: To upgrade its CDL training program with Commercial Driver’s License driving simulation equipment and practical training trailers at its main campus in Mexico, NY. The project will enhance CiTi’s CDL A and B training programs, currently the only CDL training offered in Oswego County, by integrating simulation-based instruction into the curriculum. The simulator will provide students from Oswego and surrounding counties with safe, hands-on practice in varied driving scenarios, improving skill development, shortening training time, and expanding program access.

The Teamsters Local 317 Training Fund — $300,000: Which will help to acquire a new semi-truck and training equipment to expand the existing training program. This investment will enable the organization to increase class sizes from 10 to 30 trainees, with the goal of certifying 100 to 125 new drivers annually. The project will provide hands-on, real-world training at the Teamsters’ current facility, accelerating the CDL licensure process and enhancing job readiness.

OCM BOCES — $2 million: Which will invest in reconfiguring and expanding its offering by renovating and upgrading infrastructure at their campuses and purchasing new training machinery and equipment. The investment will allow expansion into high-demand programs such as welding, construction trades and auto tech, while maintaining other programs such as computer tech, lab tech, cosmetology, new visions medical and video gaming to a separate leased location.

Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 81 — $5.48 million: Which will expand training capacity to bolster and prepare the plumbers and steamfitters workforce for the construction of the massive Micron semiconductor facility in Clay, NY. With this project, the JATC will bolster its training facilities in Syracuse, Oswego, Ithaca, and Gouverneur to equip new and existing members with orbital welding proficiency and expand its apprenticeship class sizes.

Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment, Inc. or (RISE) — $600,000: Which provides services and resources to refugee and immigrant communities in Onondaga County, will purchase and renovate a building in Syracuse that will house the organization’s administrative offices and provide classrooms and community spaces for its workforce development programming. This project aligns with the CNY region’s priority of providing resources and access for workforce development.

ESD President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Micron Megafab project is transformational for Central New York and its surrounding communities, creating an impact throughout New York State. Thanks to our continued efforts to bolster the semiconductor industry, coupled with the Green CHIPS program and the federal CHIPS and Science Act, New York remains poised to see unparalleled growth in this dynamic ecosystem. Governor Hochul remains committed to growing this vital industry in New York, while ensuring that it happens collaboratively with local residents and partners.”

In April of 2023, the Micron Community Engagement Committee (CEC) was formed to identify community priorities and create a framework for directing investments in areas such as workforce, education, community assets, and housing. The CEC, with input from more than 12,000 central New Yorkers, developed the Community Priorities Document — a living document which will serve as a guiding strategy to ensure widespread benefits from the Community Investment Fund.

Micron Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer April Arnzen said, “As we mark Micron’s inaugural Community Week in Central New York, these investments reflect our focus on building lasting opportunity alongside our historic $100 billion mega-fab semiconductor project that is creating 50,000 jobs. Housing, transportation, workforce development, education and childcare are essential to economic growth. Working with Governor Hochul and local partners, Micron is helping ensure that the region’s growth benefits everyone.”

Micron Community Engagement Committee Co-Chairs Melanie Littlejohn and Tim Penix said, “These investments signify that when we strengthen housing, workforce pathways, and economic opportunity together, we build the foundation for a community where everyone has a chance to thrive. When we invest in people and remove barriers, we unlock the full potential of our region.”

The Committee’s work additionally complements the work of the Governor’s Office of Semiconductor Expansion, Management and Integration (GO SEMI), which is led by ESD and supported by experts from numerous state agencies. The office works in coordination with federal and local partners and coordinates investments in the semiconductor industry, shaping and implementing a broader, national model for maximizing industry and community returns on such public-private partnerships.

This latest investment bolsters the ongoing partnership between Micron and New York State that was forged in October 2022 when Micron chose Central New York for its megafab. Governor Hochul has worked closely with local, state and federal partners to prepare for Micron’s arrival and make continued investments in the community and the region.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Today’s $43 million in community investments is further proof that Micron’s transformational $100+ billion project is full steam ahead in Central New York. With Micron’s groundbreaking in Clay earlier this year, these new investments, in addition to the investments made by Governor Hochul, will ensure communities are ready for the thousands of good-paying jobs this project will create. I am very proud my bipartisan CHIPS & Science Law paved the way for Micron locating here. I’m grateful for Micron’s commitment to and Governor Hochul’s leadership in boosting access to housing, jobs, transportation, and more so all of Central New York will benefit in a big way from Micron’s historic investment to bring this manufacturing back to America.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “This partnership with Micron will drive real growth throughout Central New York by financing critical infrastructure improvements and bolstering workforce development. These investments will strengthen housing, transportation, job training, and child care so that Central New Yorkers can fully benefit from this historic project. I will keep fighting to make New York a national hub for innovation and semiconductor manufacturing, bringing good-paying jobs and long-term economic growth to communities across our state.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “This funding shows the wisdom and the foresight behind the Green CHIPS legislation and why I led that effort in the State Senate. Governor Hochul and I understood that landing a project of this scale required more than incentives, it required real, coordinated investment in people, infrastructure, and community. This is a textbook public-private partnership, aligning state leadership and private investment from Micron with community needs to fully realize a generational opportunity for Central New York and the Mohawk Valley.”

The $100 billion investment by Micron is the largest private investment in New York’s history and the largest semiconductor facility in the United States. By the end of the decade, one in four U.S. made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York — no other region in the country will manufacture a greater share.

Micron’s presence in Central New York represents transformative growth in Upstate New York including:

The creation of 9,000 new, good paying jobs at all levels of education on site

Up to 50,000 new permanent jobs in the region over next 30 years and thousands of construction jobs over the next 20 years to build the campus

An additional $9.5 billion in regional economic output annually starting in 2027, ramping up to over $16 billion annually by 2041

An additional $3.3 billion in annual disposable income for Central New Yorkers by 2035, averaging to $5.4 billion annually in 30 years

Nearly $20 billion in revenue for state and local governments to improve schools and other public services

Micron’s project is expected to attract upwards of 84,000 people to New York — the vast majority of them (76,000+) to the Central New York Region. To handle this growth, planned investments include long-term infrastructure investments to support regional growth, including expanded water, wastewater, gas, electric and transportation systems,

the Community Investment Fund investments, and the flagship location of the state’s new $200 million ON-RAMP workforce development program on the South Side of Syracuse

State Senator Rachel May said, “This is a major investment in Central New York’s future and a strong commitment to our communities. Micron’s $35 million, alongside the State’s support, will strengthen housing, grow our workforce, and create real opportunities in our area while opening doors for the next generation. Thank you to Governor Hochul for your leadership in bringing new growth to Central New York.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “This is a big moment for Central New York, and today’s announcement shows we’re making real investments where they matter most. By putting resources into housing, workforce development, transportation, and childcare, we’re making sure people can actually access the opportunities Micron is bringing to our region. This is about more than economic growth — it’s about supporting working families and building stronger communities. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, Micron, Empire State Development, the Community Engagement Committee, and our many local partners for their commitment to making sure this investment benefits everyone across Central New York.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Central New York is on the brink of transformative growth, and these investments ensure that opportunity reaches every corner of our community. By strengthening workforce development, housing, and infrastructure, we are building a stronger, more inclusive economy for the future.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Micron’s presence in Central New York will bring thousands of high-paying jobs requiring the need for housing and training, workforce development initiatives, all contributing to improved quality of life for residents. This historic example of public-private collaboration creates a transformative period of economic growth throughout the region. The state’s commitment to Central New York through these investments helps prepare the area to accommodate our upcoming growth and future opportunities.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon Owens said, “Governor Hochul’s announcement marks another major milestone for Syracuse and our region. Micron’s investment, along with the State’s $8.5 million commitment to housing, workforce development and economic growth, strengthens our City and region as we prepare for the nation’s largest semiconductor facility. These investments show a strong, shared commitment to ensuring this once in a generation project benefits our entire region. I look forward to the opportunities ahead as this transformative project continues to take shape.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Micron has already become an integral part of our community, and these new community investments reflect a commitment to creating opportunity for the people of Onondaga County. The impacts of these grants will be felt by Central New Yorkers for years to come, and the county looks forward to continuing our close partnership with Micron.”

CenterState CEO Rob Simpson said, “Today’s announcement marks a pivotal step forward as our community moves from preparing for Micron’s historic investment to realizing its impact. The opportunity driven by Micron is here now, and these investments represent an important first step in advancing the priorities outlined in the Community Priorities Document. CenterState CEO was proud to help lead the engagement process that shaped that document, grounded in input from residents, organizations and stakeholders across the region. These investments support policy priorities designed to ensure this growth benefits the entire community for generations to come. We are grateful to Empire State Development and Micron for their partnership and commitment to our community.”

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry of 156 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the industry is continuing to expand with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, Menlo Micro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York.

For more information about Micron, visit: https://www.micron.com/.

For more information about the Micron Community Engagement Process, visit: https://esd.ny.gov/micron-community-investment-commitments.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.