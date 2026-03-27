Marking Five Years of Legal Adult-Use Cannabis

Governor Kathy Hochul today marked the upcoming five year anniversary of the passage of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act, which legalized adult-use cannabis, established the Office of Cannabis Management, and laid the foundation for a regulated, equity-driven cannabis industry in New York. Since the launch of adult-use sales, New York’s cannabis market has generated $3.3 billion in total retail sales and expanded to more than 600 licensed dispensaries statewide, with Pure Blossom on Manhattan’s Upper West Side recognized as the State’s 600th licensed retail location.

“Five years ago, New York committed to building a cannabis market rooted in equity, safety, and opportunity and today, that commitment is delivering real results,” Governor Hochul said. “We are creating new pathways for small businesses while aggressively shutting down illicit shops that threaten public safety and undermine our legal market. Our focus is clear: protect consumers, support legal businesses, and ensure this industry grows the right way.”

New York State Office of Cannabis Management Acting Executive Director John Kagia said, “New York’s cannabis market is demonstrating that growth and equity are not mutually exclusive. With more than $3 billion in sales, a majority of licenses held by Social and Economic Equity applicants, and a rapidly expanding retail footprint, the State is building a market that is both economically viable and intentionally inclusive. These outcomes reflect a deliberate approach to ensuring long-term stability, accountability, and opportunity across the industry as we continue to strengthen the market and expand access in the years ahead.”

Strong Market Growth and Consumer Participation

New York’s adult-use cannabis market continues to expand, with strong participation from both businesses and consumers:

Advancing Social and Economic Equity

New York continues to lead the nation in building an equitable cannabis industry:

56 percent of adult-use cannabis licenses across the supply chain have been awarded to Social and Economic Equity (SEE) applicants, exceeding the State’s statutory goal

57 percent of SEE licenses have been issued to women-owned businesses, and 51 percent to minority-owned businesses

342 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) licensees have been approved statewide

86 percent of CAURD dispensaries are currently open and operating across New York

As part of her 2026 State of the State, Governor Hochul announced a $17 million investment to expand Social and Economic Equity initiatives and programming, further strengthening support for entrepreneurs from Communities Disproportionately Impacted by past cannabis enforcement.

Delivering on Justice and Reform

The Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act continues to advance meaningful criminal justice reform:

More than 400,000 marijuana-related convictions are eligible for expungement

More than 200,000 convictions have been sealed, with an additional 107,000 suppressed pending sealing

No individual in New York State remains incarcerated solely for a marijuana-related offense

$10 million in total reinvestment through the Community Grant Reinvestment Fund — $5 million already awarded and an additional $5 million now available, supporting youth development, workforce training, housing stability, and public health initiatives in communities disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition

Strengthening Enforcement and Public Safety

New York has taken significant steps to protect consumers and address illicit activity:

2,017 enforcement actions completed statewide in 2025, resulting in more than $20 million in illicit cannabis seized

579 illicit cannabis storefronts shut down statewide

1,481 enforcement inspections conducted statewide to date

1,094 Notices of Violation issued to date

581 padlocked locations statewide to date

Pure Blossoms Owner Mike Rodriguez said, “I grew up on this block. I played on these sidewalks, went to school in this neighborhood, and watched Amsterdam Avenue change over five decades. Opening Pure Blossoms here isn’t just about business, it’s about giving back to the community that raised me. I want the kids who grow up on this block to see someone who looks like them, who came from where they came from, building something real and doing it the right way. That’s what this is about for me.”

State Senator Erik Bottcher said, “Five years after New York legalized cannabis, we’re seeing small businesses and entrepreneurs finding their footing as well as and investments that are reaching communities that were disproportionately impacted in the past. The opening of new, licensed dispensaries and the shutdown of illegal dispensaries reflects that forward momentum. Thank you to Governor Hochul for ensuring that as the industry continues to grow we remain focused on supporting responsible operators and customers alike.”

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) centered on equity, economic opportunity and restorative justice. These core principles remain my priority as the legal cannabis market continues to mature. We, as legislators, and leaders in the state, have a duty to take steps to correct the harm that was done by the War on Drugs. As the adult-use cannabis market in New York State continues to grow, we must not lose sight of the equity tenants of MRTA. New York State’s cannabis market is setting the standard that the rest of the country should follow and I am immensely proud of that.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Five years after the passage of the Marihuana Regulation and Taxation Act, it’s clear New York is building a cannabis market rooted in equity, opportunity, and public safety. I was proud to support this legislation in the State Senate, and I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the Office of Cannabis Management for continuing to move this vision forward. With new dispensaries opening in Manhattan and across the state, we’re seeing the benefits of a legal, regulated market that supports small businesses and expands opportunity for communities long impacted by past enforcement.”

With a foundation rooted in equity, safety, and accountability, New York is setting the national standard for a modern cannabis marketplace. The State will continue to expand opportunity, protect consumers, and ensure that the benefits of legalization are realized across every region and community.