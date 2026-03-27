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Release Date: March 27, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces Start of $5.5 Million Project to Modernize State Route 14 in Village of Dundee Resurfaced Roadway, Wider Shoulders, New Sidewalks and Shared-Use Lane to Enhance Safety and Improve Access to Historic Finger Lakes Village New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that construction has begun on a $5.5 million project to enhance safety and mobility along State Route 14A in the historic Village of Dundee, Yates County. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade shoulders and sidewalks and add other new features to ease travel and enhance the quality of life for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians along this important corridor. State Route 14A (also known as Main Street, Water Street and Millard Street) is the main route through Dundee’s bustling business district and is an essential connector to New York’s Finger Lakes Region and other area attractions. “New York is moving full speed ahead with infrastructure investments that will connect communities in every corner of this state and improve the travel experience for all users of the transportation network,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The Village of Dundee is a gem in New York’s stunning Finger Lakes Region and this project will make it easier for residents and visitors alike to travel through it and experience all its charms.” Nestled in the heart of the Finger Lakes’ world famous wine region, Dundee is home to popular restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. Its historic district boasts several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places and a cemetery that dates to the early 1800s. The Village is also popular among nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts enjoying leaf peeping or visiting the nearby Finger Lakes National Forest. Originally built in 1929, State Route 14A is an important travel corridor between Seneca and Keuka lakes, essential for transporting the region’s abundant agricultural products. The route is also traveled by non-motorized vehicles, including bicycles and the horse-drawn buggies used by the area’s growing Mennonite population. Dundee Acting Mayor Judy Duquette said, "We are asking the residents and people traveling this corridor of the NYSDOT's project to show kindness and respect while this work is being completed to allow for the safety of everyone. Looking forward to the finished project in the fall to enhance the business district." The project will rehabilitate an approximately one-mile stretch of pavement and sidewalks between Saunders Street and Vine Street, adding a new road surface, improved drainage systems, wider shoulders and sidewalks, and new turning lanes in the business district. Additionally, a quarter mile-long, 14-foot-wide, shared-use lane will be added between Main Street and Water Street to provide enhanced safety for pedestrians, cyclists and horse-drawn buggies. Upgraded curb ramps, crosswalks, traffic signals and landscaping will also be added to create a cyclist and pedestrian friendly streetscape. During the project, motorists are advised to expect daily lane closures with posted detours. All work is expected to be completed by the fall of 2026. Motorists should anticipate travel delays during this time and are advised to seek alternate routes if necessary. Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions. Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

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