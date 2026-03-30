China Airlines Elevates Travel with New Amenity Kit and Exclusive Promotion

Marc Jacobs Sleek and Iconic Business Class Amenity Kit Marc Jacobs Lively and Imaginative Premium Economy Amenity Kit China Airlines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand extend exclusive offer through March 31. Terms and Conditions may apply.

Featuring a First-of-Its-Kind Airline Collaboration with Marc Jacobs and FRAMA, Alongside Expanded Travel Offers to Asia

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marc Jacobs’ first partnership with an AirlineChina Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, has partnered with New York fashion house Marc Jacobs and Danish skincare, lifestyle and furniture brand FRAMA to launch an all-new upgraded amenity kit.Inspired by the theme “Born for the Journey”, the amenity kit combines thoughtful design with carefully curated amenities, transforming the traditional amenity kit into a lifestyle accessory that extends the travel experience beyond the cabin.This is the first time Marc Jacobs and FRAMA have partnered with an airline on an amenity kit. Known for its urban chic and playful creativity, Marc Jacobs brings sleek, distinctive silhouettes that resonate strongly with younger generations and trendsetters. FRAMA, guided by its “Mindful Living” philosophy, blends minimalist craftsmanship with functionality and premium quality, offering travelers a sense of harmony and balance. The all-new China Airlines amenity kit will be launched on the Prague service on March 28 before being progressively rolled out on long-haul routes to the Americas, Europe, and Australia from May onwards.________________________________________Because How You Travel, MattersChina Airlines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) have extended their special 2026 partnership promotion through March 31. With discounted fares starting from USD736 and travel dates through November 30, travelers can plan trips to Thailand in 2026. Visit the official page for more information.Connection to Thailand just got even easier with China Airlines’ newest gateway in Phoenix. The airline’s summer schedule features a 23:25 departure from Phoenix and an early morning arrival in Taiwan (+2 days) at 5:10, providing a schedule designed to deliver seamless, efficient connectivity between North America and Asia.This same level of optimization extends across China Airlines’ North American gateways—including Los Angeles (LAX), Ontario (ONT), San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), Seattle (SEA), and Vancouver (YVR)—all offering smooth connections to Asia via Taiwan.With long-haul demand strengthening, Thailand remains a top destination for 2026, especially as travelers seek meaningful and restorative experiences. Ease of travel remains a key advantage as Thailand offers visa-free entry for many nationalities, including U.S. and Canadian passport holders under applicable conditions, simplifying international travel planning and reducing barriers for long-haul visitors.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines https://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 114 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

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