A New Literary Haven: Jay Abiona Debuts His Substack Page for Avid Readers & Advocates of Safety

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Books by Jay Abiona, LLC "Stories that empower, knowledge that protects!"” — Jay Abiona

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today's increasingly complex world, access to reliable information is more vital than ever. With that in mind, Jay Abiona, renowned author and entrepreneur, has launched his Substack page, which promises to be a pivotal resource for literature lovers, aspiring authors, and anyone seeking practical advice on safety and security. Under the banner of " Books by Jay Abiona, LLC ," Jay's Substack page serves as a dynamic platform that encapsulates his dual passions; the world of publishing and the significance of personal and professional safety. By combining literary insights with essential safety tips, Jay offers his followers a unique blend of content that can enrich their lives both creatively and practically.Explore the Literary Landscape: Jay Abiona's Substack Page will feature exclusive discussions on his upcoming book releases, particularly focusing on the "Whispers of Wisdom" trilogy. Here, readers can expect an intriguing look into the inspiration behind each book, the themes explored, and the people, places and things that helped craft these publications, and how God breathed life into the stories readers will find within Jay's books. Each month, subscribers will receive sneak peeks into the narrative arcs, along with thought-provoking quotes crafted from this impactful series. These quotes will serve not only as reflections of the books' core messages but as sources of motivation and introspection for readers. Jay believes in harnessing literature not only to entertain but also to inspire deeper thought about our personal journeys. Through The "Whispers of Wisdom" trilogy, Jay invites readers to explore critical life lessons through his #CredibleQuotes and its compelling narrative, sparking valuable conversations around the importance of safety, resilience, and trust.Prioritizing Safety and Security: In addition to his literary explorations, Jay Abiona recognizes the paramount importance of personal safety within the workplace, home, church and schools especially in the current times. Through his company, " Credible Security Solutions, Inc. ," Jay provides readers with no-nonsense safety and security tips aimed at empowering businesses, individuals and families. His approach is one of practicality and accessibility, ensuring that readers can easily implement effective safety measures in their own lives. Key offerings around safety and security include:- Practical Safety Tips: Regularly posted tips help readers enhance their personal safety in various environments, whether at home, work, or while traveling.- Workshops and Webinars: Announcements of upcoming events related to safety education and training, providing deeper dives into various topics such as Active Shooter Awareness and Interviewing Skills through Detecting Deception- Expert Opinions: Articles featuring expert insights on current safety challenges, covering everything from online security to personal self-defense techniques.Join the Community! Subscribing to Jay Abiona's Substack Page means joining a vibrant community of readers and thinkers. Subscribers will not only receive firsthand access to Jay's original content but will also be part of discussions that foster engagement among literature enthusiasts and safety-minded individuals alike. Whether you're seeking literary inspiration or vital safety strategies, Jay Abiona's Substack page is the destination for all readers! Subscribe Today! Don't miss the opportunity to enrich the reading list and empower oneself with safety knowledge. By subscribing to Jay Abiona's Substack, you'll engage with discussions that will bring the reader closer to the intricate worlds he creates while also enhancing one's understanding of personal safety. These dual narratives aim to enrich both one's literary journey and personal growth. With Jay Abiona, the reader will not only broaden their intellectual horizons but also empower themselves to navigate today's challenges with wisdom and confidence. For press inquiries, interviews, podcasts, public or private presentations, keynote speaking events, book signings or more information about Jay Abiona and his Substack page, Jay is available for a call or text at 877-516-BOOK (2665).

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