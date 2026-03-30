Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Meets with Steve Hilton to Share Priorities of California’s Neurodiverse Community

ABSI clinical leader Michael Forsberg and Retired Assemblyman Eric Linder with Steve Hilton

ABSI is grateful for the opportunity to connect with Steve Hilton and in the process share the real-world needs of California’s neurodiverse community.” — Eric Linder, Retired Assemblyman

ANAHEIM HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) was honored to meet with Steve Hilton to share information and insights regarding the needs, priorities, and lived experiences of California’s autism and neurodiverse community.During the meeting, ABSI emphasized the importance of improving access to crucial autism services, strengthening support systems for various individuals across the lifespan, and expanding resources for families navigating developmental and behavioral care. The conversation highlighted the growing demand for services across California and the critical need for continued public awareness and policy-focused solutions.Representing ABSI at the meeting were Retired Assemblyman Eric Linder and longtime ABSI clinical leader Michael Forsberg, M.S, BCBA, LBA. Linder and Forsberg have played a key role in the growth of the company and provided key perspectives on the service gaps currently impacting individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental differences.“ABSI is grateful for the opportunity to connect with Steve Hilton and in the process share the real-world needs of California’s neurodiverse community,” said Assemblyman Linder. “These conversations are critical as we work toward a future where individuals with autism and related diagnoses have access to timely, meaningful, and effective support.”ABSI is committed to advocating for families, promoting evidence-based services, and supporting the advancement of community-centered solutions that improve outcomes for individuals with autism and related developmental challenges.About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a provider of evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services, dedicated to supporting individuals with autism and related developmental needs. ABSI partners with families and communities to provide compassionate, individualized care that promotes growth, independence, and greater quality of life for all.

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