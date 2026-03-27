The Story Hunters by Karen McGoldrick

Karen McGoldrick weaves a heartfelt tale of storytelling, family bonds, and a young girl’s journey to find her voice and purpose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen McGoldrick delivers a charming and thought-provoking novel in The Story Hunters, a book that blends imagination, mystery, and emotional growth into a story that resonates with readers of all ages. With a strong 4.8-star rating, the novel highlights the transformative power of storytelling and the courage it takes to uncover truths that others would rather keep hidden. The novel also incorporates well-researched historical elements, including the existence of “shadow families” during slavery in America, adding depth and historical context to the narrative.

At the heart of the story is Emmaline Sparks, a successful novelist who proudly calls herself a “story hunter,” someone dedicated to finding and telling the stories of those without a voice. Inspired by her grandmother’s work, young Abby Woods dreams of becoming a story hunter herself. As she navigates the challenges of growing up, Abby begins to see the world through a lens of curiosity, creativity, and possibility.

Abby’s imagination brings an added layer of wonder to the narrative. She suspects that her grandmother and her loyal black German Shepherd may be something more than they appear, perhaps even a witch and a wolf. Whether real or imagined, these ideas shape the story Abby wants to tell, one filled with mystery, magic, and even a dragon she has yet to fully understand. Through her writing, Abby begins to explore not only fantasy, but also her own identity.

As Abby approaches the end of her sixth-grade year, she faces both academic and personal challenges, including preparing for a spelling bee and learning from past mistakes. With guidance from Emmaline, she begins to understand the importance of growth, self-reflection, and second chances. When unexpected changes alter her summer plans, Abby is given a new opportunity to put those lessons into practice.

McGoldrick’s inspiration reflects a deep appreciation for storytelling as a means of empowerment and connection. By focusing on both the act of writing and the stories themselves, she creates a narrative that encourages readers to listen, observe, and value the experiences of others.

The Story Hunters is especially suited for readers who enjoy character-driven stories filled with imagination, heart, and meaningful life lessons. It appeals to both younger audiences and adults who appreciate stories about growth, creativity, and the bonds between generations.

Karen McGoldrick, also known as the author of the popular equestrian series The Dressage Chronicles, brings warmth, insight, and creativity to her writing. The Story Hunters is her seventh novel and stands as a celebration of imagination and the enduring power of stories to shape who we are.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0iOyhIlm

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.