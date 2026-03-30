The Service Companies to Sponsor the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

Award-Winning Provider to Showcase Specialized Tribal Casino Solutions for Housekeeping, Overnight Cleaning and EVS

Our presence at this year’s convention is centered on partnership,” — Brian Coyne

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC), the premier provider of managed services to the Tribal casino and luxury hospitality industries, today announced it will be showcasing its specialized managed services as an official sponsor of the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention in San Diego, CA, from March 30 – April 2.

TSC will be meeting with Tribal casino leadership and attendees to discuss the company's commitment to supporting and strengthening Tribal workforces. As gaming operations face a shifting labor market, TSC continues to provide flexible and reliable service solutions to Tribal casinos across North America,designed to alleviate internal staffing pressures and support the specific mission of each Tribe.

“Our presence at this year’s convention is centered on partnership,” says Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer at The Service Companies. “We understand the unique operational challenges Tribal casinos face. By offering specialized solutions for housekeeping, EVS, and kitchen support, we help properties manage high turnover and rising labor costs while remaining fully compliant and guest-ready.”

The TSC onsite team will provide assessments and consultations at Booth #2154. The team will share proven strategies for successful partnerships that maintain high-end standards in housekeeping, overnight cleaning, and EVS.

“Tribal casino operators are under constant pressure to elevate the guest experience while managing costs and efficiency,” said Mark Dunn, Director of Hotel Operations for Osage Nation. “The Service Companies’ sponsorship of the Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention is proof that they are committed to mission-aligned partnerships with Tribes across North America and to supporting the long-term success of each Nation.”

The Service Companies team will discuss how specialized staffing for stewarding and kitchen support helps Tribal casinos manage rising labor costs and turnover, ultimately offering practical ways to alleviate internal staffing pressures through compliant, reliable solutions.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries, With deep experience in Tribal gaming, TSC provides specialized, flexible, and reliable service solutions, including turn-key housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

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