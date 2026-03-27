Governor signs legislation creating the WV Office of Entrepreneurship under the leadership of Secretary of State Kris Warner

Charleston, W.Va. – "Today is a giant leap forward for entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in West Virginia," said WV Secretary of State Kris Warner after Governor Morrisey signed Senate Bill 878 into law creating the WV Office of Entrepreneurship. The bill was signed yesterday at the State Capitol.

Senate Bill 878 created the nation's first Office of Entrepreneurship that operates under the direct responsibility of a statewide elected official. Eight other states have similar offices that fall under an agency or authority. The legislation goes into effect on July 1.

The WV Office of Entrepreneurship will help guide entrepreneurs through the earliest stages of starting a business. Proposed to the Legislature by WV Secretary of State Kris Warner, the initiative has been discussed in recent years between the WV Secretary of State's Office and leaders with the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem including the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, WV Small Business Development Center, West Virginia University, Marshall University, University of Charleston, and the national Right to Start organization.

"I want to thank the West Virginia legislature and Governor Morrisey for their confidence and support. Now, the Secretary of State's Office of Entrepreneurship is the tip of the spear for helping stakeholders navigate red tape to create a vibrant ecosystem for entrepreneurs and small businesses to thrive and grow," said Secretary Warner.

The WV Office of Entrepreneurship will serve as a statewide entrepreneurship ombudsman to help founders navigate state agencies and processes. The Office will coordinate prompt referrals to the appropriate agencies or partners, identify systemic barriers in business formation processes, and work collaboratively with other agencies to solve administrative and policy issues that hinder economic growth--all without duplicating the responsibilities or services of other state agencies.

Secretary Warner said that he is looking forward to attending the 2026 Entrepreneurship Conference during Bridging Innovation Week held this year in Morgantown from April 27 - May 1. The Entrepreneurship Conference will be held on April 28th and is hosted by the WV Entrepreneurship Ecosystem.

"I want to extend a personal invitation to legislators and to the Governor to join me in Morgantown for this year's Entrepreneur's Conference," said Secretary Warner. "We will recognize the passage of this historic legislation, share our progress with getting the office up and running, and celebrate entrepreneurship in West Virginia."

For more information on the Conference, click on this link​.