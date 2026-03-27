Cavalier Moving Approaches 2,000 Five-Star Reviews as Richmond Sees Its Biggest Population Surge in Modern History

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Cavalier Moving nears 2,000 five-star reviews as Richmond grows faster than ever, helping thousands of new residents move stress-free each year.

VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richmond, Virginia is growing faster than at any other point in its modern history. And the moving company that has been quietly at the center of that growth is now approaching a milestone that few local businesses ever reach: 2,000 five-star Google reviews, with a near-perfect rating of 4.9 stars.For Cavalier Moving, a Richmond-based company founded on the principle of treating every customer like a neighbor, the timing of both milestones tells a larger story about a city transforming in real time.Richmond Is Growing at a Historic PaceThe numbers behind Richmond's population surge are striking. According to data from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, the Richmond metro region, which includes the city itself along with Chesterfield, Hanover, and Henrico counties, added just over 52,000 people between 2020 and 2024. That figure represents the fastest rate of growth the region has recorded in its modern history, surpassing even the housing boom of the mid-2000s.Nearly 90 percent of that growth came from people physically relocating to the area, not from natural population increase. Richmond is now the fastest-growing metro area in Virginia and one of the few major cities on the East Coast where both domestic and international migration are contributing roughly equally to population gains.The reasons are not difficult to understand. Richmond's housing costs sit approximately 11 percent below the national average. Grocery prices run 12 percent lower. Transportation costs are 8 percent below the national average. For people leaving Washington, D.C., New York, or even Northern Virginia, those differences represent a meaningful shift in financial reality. The Richmond region is also home to a strong and diversified job market, with Fortune 500 employers, a growing healthcare sector, and an expanding base of remote workers choosing the city for its quality of life rather than a specific office location.The result is a city in the middle of a genuine transformation. New residents are arriving with furniture, families, and high expectations. And someone has to help them move in.A Moving Company Built for This MomentCavalier Moving was founded with a straightforward mission: provide professional, trustworthy, and stress-free moving services to the Richmond community. The company operates out of two Richmond locations, at 6117 Staples Mill Road and 609 Pocono Drive, and serves customers across the greater metro area and beyond, covering 48 states through its long-distance network.What has set Cavalier apart from other moving companies in Richmond, VA is a combination of operational choices that customers notice immediately. The company charges by the hour rather than by weight or distance, a model that consistently saves customers money and builds trust before the first box is lifted. The clock starts when the crew arrives and stops when the last item is placed in the home, with no hidden fees for mileage to and from a truck lot. The team is also available seven days a week, 24 hours a day, which matters in a market where moving timelines rarely align perfectly with business hours.Those choices have translated directly into customer loyalty. Repeat clients appear throughout Cavalier's review history, with some customers mentioning that they have used the company multiple times across different moves. That level of retention in a service industry is not accidental. It reflects a team that shows up prepared, communicates clearly, and treats people's belongings with genuine care.The Reviews That Tell the Real StoryApproaching 2,000 Google reviews at 4.9 stars is not a number that happens by accident or by volume alone. Most moving companies with comparable review counts sit between 4.1 and 4.5 stars. The gap between 4.5 and 4.9 at nearly 2,000 reviews represents a consistency of service that is genuinely unusual in this industry.What stands out when reading through those reviews is how specific they are. Customers do not simply write that the move went well. They name the crew members. Travis, Kavon, Maurice, Dathan, Marcus, and others appear by name across dozens of reviews, with customers describing specific moments where a crew member went out of their way, asked the right question, or handled a difficult piece of furniture with extra care. That level of detail in a customer review signals something beyond a satisfactory transaction. It signals a human connection made in the middle of one of the more stressful days a person can have.For anyone searching for reliable movers in Richmond , that pattern of named, specific, detailed praise is one of the clearest indicators of a company that is doing something right at the crew level, not just the management level.Growing With the CityRichmond's growth has created real demand for local movers in Virginia who can handle both local moves within the metro area and long-distance relocations from other states. Cavalier Moving sits in an ideal position to serve both markets. For the tens of thousands of people arriving from out of state, the company offers full-service long-distance coordination. For the residents already living in Richmond who are upgrading to larger homes as the market grows, the company handles local moves with the same level of care and the same hourly pricing model.The company has also expanded its service offerings to match the needs of a growing city. In addition to residential and commercial moving, Cavalier provides furniture assembly, item loading and unloading for people managing their own trucks or portable storage containers, junk removal, and professional cleaning services through its affiliated brand, Cavalier Clean RVA. That full-service model reflects an understanding that moving involves more than carrying boxes from one address to another. It involves the entire process of settling into a new home.Being included in the Official Newcomers Guide to Richmond is a recognition that speaks to this broader role. It positions Cavalier not just as a vendor but as a trusted resource for the thousands of people arriving in the city each year who are trying to figure out where to begin.What the Milestone MeansApproaching 2,000 five-star reviews is a meaningful marker for any local business, but for a moving company it carries particular weight. Moving is one of the few service experiences where the margin for error is genuinely high. Belongings are irreplaceable. Timing is critical. Stress levels are elevated. The fact that nearly 2,000 customers have walked away from that experience and felt compelled to leave a five-star review reflects something that goes beyond competent execution.It reflects a company that understands what people actually need on moving day, which is not just strong arms and a truck. It is clear communication, punctuality, careful handling, and the kind of steady professionalism that makes a difficult day feel manageable.As Richmond continues to grow, that kind of trust becomes more valuable, not less. The city is entering a period of sustained expansion, with new residents arriving, new developments opening, and new neighborhoods finding their identity. The infrastructure of a growing city includes hospitals, schools, restaurants, and employers. It also includes the local movers in Virginia who help people actually get there.Cavalier Moving has spent years building the reputation and the team to serve that role. As it approaches 2,000 reviews and the city it calls home approaches a new chapter in its history, the two stories are telling the same thing: Richmond is ready for what comes next, and so is Cavalier.

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