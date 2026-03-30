Supreme Smiles Dentistry Expands Access to Modern Family Dental Care in Flower Mound, Texas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supreme Smiles Dentistry of Flower Mound, is now open in Flower Mound TX, providing preventative family dental care and cosmetic treatments for a perfect smile.From Baytown to Highland Village, Lantana, and Lewisville, Supreme Smiles Dentistry of Flower Mound is now officially open to provide comprehensive oral health solutions with its newest state-of-the-art facility. Located behind Texas Roadhouse at 3821 Long Prairie Rd # 200, Flower Mound, TX, 75028 This expansion of modern family dentistry in Flower Mound marks a significant milestone for residents of Dallas Fort-Worth who now have access to high-quality and patient-centered dental care in Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. Supreme Smiles Dentistry of Flower Mound is led by a brother-and-sister duo, Dr. Amjad Saleh and Dr. Hadeel Saleh.It is also an experience for the patients that the new dental office is structured to offer a seamless blend of cutting-edge dental care technology and a warm, welcoming environment.Comprehensive Dental Care for the Whole FamilySupreme Smiles Dentistry provides a full spectrum of dental care services tailored to meet the needs of patients by prioritizing their comfort, goals, and long-term oral health. From routine preventative cleanings to advanced restorative procedures and cosmetic transformations, the clinic serves as a one-stop destination for high-quality family dental care services in Flower Mound.Supreme Smiles Dentistry Prominent Services at Flower Mound Dental ClinicThe Supreme Smiles Dentistry Flower Mound location features:- Preventative & Family Dentistry: Comprehensive exams, cleanings, and digital X-rays.- Cosmetic Services: Professional teeth whitening, veneers, affordable dentures, and TMJ Botox.- Restorative Excellence: High-quality dental implants, crowns, mouth guards, and bridges.- Emergency Care: Prompt attention for broken tooth, root canals, sudden toothache, or any dental injury.Technology Meets Comfort at Supreme Smiles DentistryDental care services are provided with the highest standard of clinical care. Therefore, the expansion proves to be a blend of convenience and technological sophistication for residents of Flower Mound. Moreover, patients feel relaxed the moment they walk through our doors, knowing they are in the hands of experts who truly care about their oral well-being.Easy Payment OptionsSupreme Smiles Dentistry Flower Mound accepts a wide range of dental insurance plans. In addition, they also provide flexible financing options through Cherry and CareCredit.Commitment to the Flower Mound CommunityBeyond clinical expertise, family dentists at Supreme Smiles Dentistry are committed to being active participants in the Flower Mound community. Along with tailored plans, their specialized dentists aim to educate families on the importance of dental hygiene and how various cosmetic treatments can be beneficial for long term oral health.Website: https://supremesmilestx.com/ Address: 3821 Long Prairie Rd #200, Flower Mound, TX 75028

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