Epic Fantasy Novel 'A Cleric’s Tale' Explores Faith, Identity, and War in a Divided Kingdom

A Cleric's Tale by Cesar Barbosa

Cesar Barbosa delivers a powerful story of magic, belief, and self-discovery in a world shaped by conflict and hidden truths.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cesar Barbosa introduces readers to a richly imagined and thought-provoking fantasy in A Cleric’s Tale, a novel that blends epic adventure with deep philosophical questions about faith, identity, and power. Set in the war-scarred kingdom of Cambridge, the story unfolds in the aftermath of a brutal conflict with orcs, a war that was only won through the unexpected intervention of dwarves and the enigmatic group known as the selfish ones.

At the heart of the narrative is Valentino, a young cleric raised within a rigid religious order. His world begins to unravel when he discovers a disturbing truth: the priests who shaped his life, and even the god he has devoted himself to, may not be what they claim. As tensions rise across a kingdom on the verge of civil war, Valentino is forced to question everything he has been taught, embarking on a dangerous journey that leads him into the harsh and secretive realm of the dwarves.

Barbosa crafts a story that goes beyond traditional fantasy, using magic and conflict as a lens to examine real-world issues. A Cleric’s Tale explores themes of racism, sexism, and systemic control, while also delving into the complex relationship between personal belief and organized religion. Valentino’s journey becomes not only a physical quest, but an internal struggle as he grapples with loyalty, truth, and his own hidden identity. As he digs deeper, he begins to uncover connections between the war with the orcs and his own past, revealing a larger and more unsettling reality.

The novel is poised to resonate with readers who enjoy epic fantasy with emotional depth and intellectual weight. Fans of character-driven stories and morally complex worlds will find themselves drawn to Barbosa’s layered storytelling. With its combination of action, introspection, and social commentary, A Cleric’s Tale offers a compelling and immersive reading experience.

Cesar Barbosa emerges as a bold and distinctive voice in modern fantasy, bringing a fresh perspective to the genre through his focus on spiritual conflict and societal issues. Supported by illustrations from James Rachels, Joel McCartney, and additional contributors, the book delivers a visually enriched and narratively powerful journey that sets it apart from conventional fantasy works.

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/07ojQRCm

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.