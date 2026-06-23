Mega City Roofing Inc. Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award in Roofing Category

Whitby-based roofing company recognized for quality workmanship, transparency, and long-term customer trust.

For our team, this award is a huge sense of pride. Every crew member, from the guys on the roof to the people behind the scenes, puts in the effort to do things the right way—not the easy way.” — Tom Geo

WHITBY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mega City Roofing Inc. , a trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing services, has been named a 2026 Canadian Choice Award winner in the Roofing category. Serving homeowners and businesses alike, the company has earned a reputation for delivering high-performance, system-based roofing solutions backed by over 25 years of proven expertise.What sets Mega City Roofing Inc. apart is its commitment to honesty, education, and quality craftsmanship. Rather than simply installing shingles, the company focuses on complete roofing systems designed for long-term performance and protection. Every project is approached with precision, using proper materials and certified installation methods to ensure durability and peace of mind for clients.As a GAF Certified Plus contractor, Mega City Roofing Inc. offers enhanced warranties and manufacturer-backed installations. Combined with clear communication, on-time service, and meticulous job site management, the company continues to raise the standard for accountability in the roofing industry. With more than 3,000 completed projects, the team prioritizes building lasting relationships rooted in trust and transparency.Reflecting on the recognition, the team at Mega City Roofing Inc. shared that the award represents far more than a milestone. It is a reflection of the trust customers place in the company every day and a testament to the team’s dedication to doing things the right way. From long hours in challenging weather conditions to a consistent focus on detail, the recognition reinforces their commitment to delivering high-quality results on every project.Beyond roofing installations, Mega City Roofing Inc. plays an active role in supporting its community. The company helps homeowners prevent costly damage through timely emergency repairs and honest assessments, often advising against unnecessary replacements when repairs are sufficient. This education-first approach empowers customers to make informed decisions and builds long-term confidence.The company also contributes to the local economy by creating jobs, collaborating with regional suppliers, and supporting property managers and builders in maintaining safe, reliable structures. Through digital platforms, the team shares insights to help homeowners avoid common roofing issues and protect themselves from poor workmanship or misleading practices.A recent example highlights this impact: during the winter season, Mega City Roofing Inc. assisted multiple homeowners dealing with ice damming. Instead of offering temporary fixes, the team addressed the root causes, such as ventilation and insulation, delivering solutions that prevent future problems and provide lasting value.Winning the Canadian Choice Award has further strengthened the company’s credibility in a competitive market. The recognition has enhanced customer trust, increased referrals, and reinforced the team’s commitment to excellence. Internally, it has served as a source of pride and motivation, encouraging every team member to continue raising the bar.Over the past year, Mega City Roofing Inc. has expanded its capabilities, particularly in flat roofing systems, including Soprema torch-applied and peel-and-stick applications. The company has also taken on increasingly complex projects, from tapered insulation builds to skylight upgrades, positioning itself as a go-to contractor for both residential and commercial work.Looking ahead, the company plans to grow its team while maintaining high standards of training and workmanship. Additional focus will be placed on expanding its commercial division, investing in customer education, and exploring new technologies that enhance roof performance and energy efficiency.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to better serve both businesses and consumers. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Mega City Roofing Inc.Based in Whitby, Ontario, Mega City Roofing Inc. provides residential and commercial roofing services across the GTA and Durham Region. With a focus on system-based installations, honest recommendations, and long-term performance, the company is committed to protecting homes and delivering dependable results. Built on experience and powered by trust, Mega City Roofing Inc. continues to set the standard for quality in the roofing industry.Mega City Roofing Social LinksInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/megacityroofinginc/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/megacityroofing/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MegaCityRoofing

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