The Gift of Giving Store Brings Pop Up Shops to Domestic Violence Shelters Nationwide This Mother’s Day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 84,000 survivors and their children served in a single day across U.S. shelters, the initiative aims to turn a moment of giving into a lasting experience of healing, dignity, and self-worth.This Mother’s Day, children living in domestic violence shelters across the United States will have the chance to do something powerful: choose a gift for their mother and “pay” for it not with money, but with self-affirmations. The Gift of Giving Store , a traveling pop up initiative founded by Jacqueline Newman, transforms shelter common rooms into child friendly shops stocked with cozy blankets, handmade jewelry, pampering kits, and other curated items. Every “purchase” requires a child to write a positive statement about themselves, such as “I’m proud of myself for…” or “One thing my mom loves about me is…,” turning the simple act of gift giving into a meaningful moment of emotional growth.According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, citing data from the CDC, 1 in 15 children in the United States is exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% of those children are eyewitnesses to the abuse. The cost of intimate partner violence in the United States exceeds $8.3 billion annually in medical expenses, lost productivity, and related costs, according to data compiled by Doral Health and Wellness. Yet the emotional toll on children remains one of the most overlooked consequences of domestic violence.“For children who have endured hardship or trauma, the ability to give, not just receive, is a transformative act of dignity, love, and self-worth,” said Jacqueline Newman, Founder of The Gift of Giving Store . “Moms receive not only a thoughtful gift. They receive something even more meaningful: the reassurance that their children are growing in confidence, self-worth, and love. My goal is to have a Gift of Giving Store in every domestic violence shelter across the country.”The Gift Shop: Children browse a selection of thoughtfully curated gifts including cozy blankets, handmade jewelry, pampering kits, and more. Each item is “purchased” with a handwritten self-affirmation rather than currency.The Cashier Station: To pay the “tax”, the children look in handheld mirrors and say kind words to themselves, reinforcing positive self image and emotional resilience.The Coupon Tree: Children select heartfelt promises for their mothers such as “Give Mom five minutes of quiet time” or “Do a dance for my Mom,” teaching them that acts of service are some of the most valuable gifts of all.The Arts and Crafts Corner: Children create handmade cards and crafts for their mothers, adding a personal and creative element to their gift.Why It Matters“These events are empowering for the children, meaningful for the mothers, and truly special for everyone involved,” added Newman. “If you are interested in bringing a Gift of Giving Store to a domestic violence shelter near you, I will work with you and provide the supplies, gifts, and training. This is not just a heartwarming story. It is a national model for emotional healing and resilience.”About The Gift of Giving StoreThe Gift of Giving Store is a charitable initiative that brings child friendly pop-up shops to domestic violence shelters around Mother’s Day each year. Founded by Jacqueline Newman, a nationally recognized matrimonial attorney, author of “The New Rules of Divorce” (Simon and Schuster, 2020), and managing partner at Berkman Bottger Newman and Schein LLP in New York City, the organization is built on a simple but powerful idea: When children are given the opportunity to give, they grow in confidence, self-worth, and love. For more information, visit giftofgivingstore.com or email jacqueline@giftofgivingstore.com.Website: giftofgivingstore.comMedia Contact:

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