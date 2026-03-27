EU launches safeguard investigation on grain-oriented electrical steel

In the notification, the EU indicated, among other things, as follows:

"4. Provide a point of contact for the investigation and identify the preferred means for corresponding

Commission address for correspondence:

European Commission

Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security

Directorate G, Unit G5

Office: CHAR 03/66

1049 Bruxelles/Brussel

BELGIQUE/BELGIË

E-mail address: [email protected]"

In the notification, the EU also provided the following details regarding deadlines and procedures to present evidence and views by interested parties:

"In order to obtain the information it deems necessary for its investigation, the Commission has published questionnaires, available at the website of the Directorate-General for Trade and Economic Security(1). The completed questionnaires must reach the Commission within 21 days from the date of initiation.

All interested parties are invited to make known their views in writing, submit information and to provide supporting evidence. Representations in a free format should be submitted within 21 days from the date of initiation. Interested parties may make themselves known by contacting the Commission, preferably by e-mail, immediately but no later than 15 days after the date of initiation. Any submission of views and information after the above deadlines may be disregarded.

All interested parties may also apply to be heard by the Commission within 21 days of the day of initiation. All written submissions in the investigation should be filed with the Commission as set out in the Notice of Initiation."

The notification is available in G/SG/N/6/EU/3.

Footnotes

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.