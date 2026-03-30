Governor Bob Ferguson Proclaims March 2026 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Washington State

Statewide observance highlights the importance of awareness, prevention, and support for individuals and families impacted by problem gambling

The Governor’s proclamation and the emphasis on Caring Communities, Stronger Futures, makes Problem Gambling Awareness month more than a state or national observance, it is a call to action.” — Maureen Greeley

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson has officially proclaimed March 2026 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month in Washington State, recognizing problem gambling as a serious public health issue and calling attention to the importance of prevention, awareness, and access to support for individuals, families, and communities across the state.For 35 years, the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) has worked to increase public awareness, strengthen prevention efforts, and support recovery services related to problem gambling in Washington State. Problem Gambling Awareness Month is an important opportunity to continue that work by helping people better understand gambling-related harm, reducing stigma, and connecting individuals and families with support.Problem gambling can affect people from all backgrounds and may have serious impacts on mental health, relationships, finances, work, and overall well-being. As gambling opportunities continue to expand and gambling-related messages become more visible in everyday life, public awareness, prevention, treatment, recovery support, and community engagement remain central to reducing harm and strengthening long-term support across Washington.“The Governor’s proclamation and the emphasis on Caring Communities, Stronger Futures, makes Problem Gambling Awareness month more than a state or national observance,” said Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling Executive Director Maureen Greeley. “It is a call to action for communities – families, friends, healthcare providers, and policy makers – to recognize problem gambling as a serious public health and mental health issue. It’s about community engagement that provides support, and ensures that prevention, treatment, and recovery services and resources are accessible to anyone in need.”The Governor’s proclamation also recognizes that recovery is possible and that communities play an important role in supporting prevention, treatment, and healing. By increasing awareness of warning signs and encouraging early support, Washington can help reduce harm and promote healthier outcomes for individuals and families.Throughout March, the Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling is encouraging community members, service providers, educators, and partners to help raise awareness about problem gambling and to share available prevention and support resources across Washington State.If you or someone you know is experiencing gambling-related harm, free and confidential help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call, text, or chat to speak with a live person who can help at 1-800-547-6133.Read the full proclamation here. About the Evergreen Council on Problem GamblingThe Evergreen Council on Problem Gambling (ECPG) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing awareness of public health issues around problem gambling and gaming in diverse cultures, expanding the availability and integration of services, and supporting advocacy, research, and programs for education, prevention, treatment, recovery, and responsible gambling and gaming throughout Washington State and beyond.

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