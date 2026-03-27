Love Without Boundaries Surpasses 1,500 Life-Saving Heart Surgeries for Children Worldwide

A child recovers after life-saving heart surgery through LWB's cardiac program.

Nonprofit organization marks major milestone in its mission to provide cardiac care to vulnerable children in developing nations

We are humbled to have reached this milestone. Behind each one of these surgeries is a child who can now run, laugh, and grow, because people cared enough to help.” — Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO Love Without Boundaries

ST. PETERSBERG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries ( LWB ), a US-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing healing, education, and refuge to vulnerable children worldwide, today announced a landmark achievement: the completion of more than 1,500 life-saving heart surgeries for children in need since the organization's founding in 2003.What began as a single international effort to save the life of one orphaned boy in China has grown into a comprehensive cardiac care program reaching children across 12 countries, including Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guatemala, India, Malawi, Mongolia, Nepal, Uganda, Ukraine, and Zimbabwe.LWB's Cardiac Program addresses a global crisis: up to 90% of children born with heart defects in developing countries do not have access to the life-saving care they need. Through strategic partnerships with leading hospitals — including Anhui Children's Hospital and in China and Amrita Hospital in India — LWB ensures that children who would otherwise have no options receive expert cardiac care from some of the world’s most skilled pediatric surgeons."We are humbled to have reached this milestone. Behind each one of these surgeries is a child who can now run, laugh, and grow, because people cared enough to help,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of Love Without Boundaries. “We never forget, however, that thousands more children with heart defects are still waiting for their second chance at life.”LWB’s cardiac program offers a comprehensive model of care that goes beyond surgery, including pre-operative nutritional support, surgical coordination and travel logistics, emotional support for families, and post-operative follow-up care. LWB's goal is to fund life-saving heart surgeries for 150 children annually, with a fundraising target of $1,000,000 per year to cover surgeries, travel, and related family support.With more than 1,500 children having received life-saving cardiac care, LWB looks ahead with renewed purpose and an unwavering belief that every child, no matter where they are born, deserves a chance at a healthy and vibrant life.LWB is a four-star Charity Navigator-rated organization and holds a Platinum Transparency rating from Candid, reflecting its commitment to financial responsibility and accountability.To learn more about LWB's Cardiac Program or to make a donation, visit www.lwbkids.org/cardiac or contact info@lwbkids.org.

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