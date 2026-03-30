Olympus Insurance Awarded Demotech Financial Stability Rating® of A, Exceptional

The rating underscores Olympus’ strong capital position, disciplined underwriting, and continued stability following its recent acquisition by SageSure.

As a company grounded in stability and a relationship-driven approach, we take great pride in the trust our agency partners and policyholders place in us.” — Tim Stroble, CEO of Olympus Insurance

JACKSONVILLE , FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympus Insurance today announced it has earned an A, Exceptional, Financial Stability Rating(FSR) from Demotech Inc., a nationally recognized financial analysis firm specializing in the insurance industry. This rating affirms Olympus’ balance sheet strength, consistent operating performance, and track record of reliable coverage for Florida homeowners. The A, Exceptional, designation is assigned to insurers who possess exceptional financial stability, regardless of general economic conditions, underscoring Olympus’ ability to meet its policyholder obligations and maintain financial resilience amid ongoing market challenges.“Olympus Insurance Company enters 2026 from a position of exceptional strength,” says Joseph L. Petrelli, President, Demotech Inc. “After delivering a strong 2025, Olympus is now even better equipped to serve policyholders following the acquisition of Gemini Financial Holdings Corporation and its Olympus subsidiaries by SageSure in January of this year. Importantly, Olympus retains the experienced leadership team that has long distinguished the company, ensuring clients and producers continue to receive the coverage and service they rely on.”“As a company grounded in stability and a relationship-driven approach, we take great pride in the trust our agency partners and policyholders place in us,” adds Tim Stroble, CEO of Olympus Insurance. “Our unwavering commitment to providing reliable coverage and responsive support has been the foundation of our strength. In an evolving market, we remain focused on delivering the clarity, confidence, and consistency that our partners deserve.”Olympus Insurance’s A, Exceptional, rating recognizes the company’s continued stability in a challenging Florida property insurance market. According to Demotech, “at least ninety-seven percent of all the insurers countrywide receiving a Financial Stability Rating of A are expected to have positive surplus as regards policyholders as of eighteen months from the initial date of rating assignment.” Backed by SageSure’s extensive resources and investment capabilities, Olympus is positioned to enhance its product offerings, strengthen agency support, and further its mission of delivering dependable coverage and exceptional service to policyholders across the Sunshine State.About Olympus InsuranceWith approximately 78,000 policies in force, Olympus Insurance has been a trusted source of broad-based coverage and best-in-class service for Florida property owners since 2007. The company is committed to providing strength, stability, and superior support to homeowners across the state. Built on a foundation of strong capital management and disciplined underwriting, Olympus partners closely with an extensive network of more than 1,000 independent agents to offer comprehensive, coastal-focused products tailored to the unique needs of Florida residents.With a relationship-centered approach, best-in-class support, and a consistent track record of dependable performance, Olympus continues to set the standard for quality, responsiveness, and customer confidence. The company remains focused on empowering its agency partners and policyholders by offering reliable protection and an exceptional insurance experience. For more information, visit www.olympusinsurance.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.