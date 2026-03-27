1891 Financial Life Celebrates 135 Years of Faith, Service, and Financial Protection

1891 Financial Life celebrates its 135th anniversary year, marking over a century of empowering individuals, strengthening families, & supporting communities.

We are proud to honor our history while continuing to grow and serve future generations with the same spirit of compassion and commitment.” — Lisa Bickus, 1891 Financial Life CEO

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1891 Financial Life proudly announces the celebration of its 135th anniversary year, marking more than a century of empowering individuals, strengthening families, and supporting communities through a mission rooted in faith, service, and financial protection.Founded in 1891 by a courageous group of 12 women led by Elizabeth Rodgers, the organization began with a single act of compassion. Moved by the loss of a mother in their parish whose family could not afford funeral expenses, these trailblazing women came together to establish Women’s Catholic Order of Foresters, a Society dedicated to providing support, dignity, and financial security to those in need. Their vision laid the foundation for what would become a legacy of impact.At a time when women faced significant legal and societal barriers, the founders demonstrated determination and leadership, formally incorporating the organization in 1894. Their vision extended beyond financial protection. They created opportunities for education, leadership, and community engagement long before such opportunities were widely accessible to women.As the organization grew, so did its reach and identity. In 1966, reflecting an expanded membership that welcomed men and families, the Society became the National Catholic Society of Foresters (NCSF). Decades later, in 2021, the organization embraced a new name—1891 Financial Life—signaling a modern, forward-looking approach while remaining deeply rooted in its founding mission and values.Today, 1891 Financial Life continues to operate as a not-for-profit life insurance society, offering a range of financial solutions including life insurance and annuities. Proceeds from these products directly support member benefits, scholarships, charitable initiatives, and community-based programs—demonstrating the organization’s commitment to going “Beyond Life Insurance.”“Our 135th anniversary marks a meaningful milestone that reflects the people, purpose, and faith-filled mission that have sustained us since the beginning,” said Lisa Bickus, 1891 Financial Life CEO, “We are proud to honor our history while continuing to grow and serve future generations with the same spirit of compassion and commitment.”In recognition of its excellence, 1891 Financial Life has been named among The World’s Best Life Insurance Companies by Forbes in 2023 and, for the second time, one of America’s Best Life Insurance Companies, ranking #1 in Term Life Insurance for 2026.As part of the anniversary celebration, 1891 Financial Life will host its quadrennial Member Summit (The 1-3-5), an exclusive gathering designed to bring members together to reflect on the organization’s legacy, celebrate its impact, and look ahead to the future. In addition, this milestone year will include elections for the organization’s Board of Directors, an important and defining aspect of membership that gives individuals a voice in shaping the future of 1891 Financial Life.Rooted in a culture of looking out for one another—family, neighbors, and communities alike—1891 Financial Life remains committed to building stronger communities through shared values. As the organization celebrates 135 years, it sets its sights on the future, continuing its mission to protect families and serve with purpose one policy at a time.About 1891 Financial Life1891 Financial Life is a not-for-profit life insurance society dedicated to providing financial protection while strengthening communities through member benefits and service initiatives. With a legacy built on faith, integrity, and compassion, the organization offers a range of life insurance and annuity products designed to meet the evolving needs of its members.

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