Secret Food Tours Continues Rapid Growth, Acquires Ultimate Food Tours in New York City

Pizza tasting in NYC with Ultimate Food Tours

Secret Food Tours Expands NYC Presence With Acquisition of Ultimate Food Tours, Bringing Together Two Leading Culinary Brands

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Food Tours has acquired Ultimate Food Tours, bringing together the two most respected culinary tourism brands in New York City.Founded with a passion for connecting travelers to cities through authentic food experiences, Ultimate Food Tours in New York City has built a strong reputation for building unique culinary experiences through partnerships with local restaurants. Over the years, the company has welcomed thousands of guests and cultivated a loyal community of food lovers.“This marks an important milestone for Ultimate Food Tours,” said Scott Goodfriend, Founder of Ultimate Food Tours. “I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and grateful to our guides, partners, and guests who have been part of the journey.”Secret Food Tours, known for delivering curated food experiences in over 100 destinations and 100,000 five star reviews around the world, recognizes the strength and reputation Ultimate Food Tours has established.“We’re excited to have Ultimate Food Tours join Secret Food Tours,” said Oliver Mernick-Levine, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Secret Food Tours. “Their commitment to authentic culinary storytelling and high-quality guest experiences through exclusive access to the best restaurants in New York City aligns strongly with our values.” Nico Jacquart, Co-Founder and CEO added, “This further cements New York City as one of our top destinations in addition to our Paris food tours and food tours in London .”The transaction reflects a shared appreciation for the growing demand for immersive food tourism experiences. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

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