Albany State University Will Host 2026 Blue & Gold Scholarship Gala to Raise $1.5 Million for Student Success
Albany State University Will Celebrate Student Success At The 2026 Blue & Gold Scholarship Gala, Raising Critical Funds For Student Scholarships.ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Albany State University (ASU), Georgia’s largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), will welcome corporate leaders, alumni, and community partners from across the Southeast to the 2026 Blue & Gold Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 6 p.m. in the ASU West Campus Arena. The annual celebration supports student scholarships and reflects the university’s growing momentum as a nationally recognized center of academic excellence, research, and workforce development.
Presented by the Albany State University Foundation, the gala aims to raise $1.5 million to expand scholarship opportunities for students pursuing careers in high-impact fields such as science, healthcare, business, education, public service, and technology.
This year’s theme, “Reigniting the Flame. Powering the Future.” honors Albany State University’s legacy while looking forward to the next era of student achievement, innovation, and opportunity. The gala offers an elegant, inspiring evening of live entertainment, distinguished honorees, and powerful networking opportunities for businesses and community partners committed to advancing higher education and workforce development in Southwest Georgia.
The 2026 gala will feature nationally recognized performers Chris Kelley and the UnKut Band, and will be emceed by Maurice Johnson, acclaimed actor and ASU alumnus (‘01), and Karla Heath-Sands, award-winning journalist and community advocate.
Albany State University will honor a distinguished group of alumni, educators, and community partners whose leadership and service exemplify the university’s mission.
- Ruby Crews, 1958 graduate, receives the Lifetime Achievement Award for decades of dedication to education, mentorship, and scholarship support.
- Virgil Adams, Esq., Class of 1977, earns the Albert “Smitty” Smith Philanthropy Award for his extraordinary generosity and commitment to student success.
- Dr. Ontario S. Wooden, 2000 graduate and nationally recognized higher education leader, is the Champion of Education, advancing academic programs, student initiatives, and funding opportunities.
- Terrell Hires, 2003 graduate, receives the Rising Star Award for alumni leadership and supporting initiatives connecting students to real-world career pathways.
- Grace Life Marketing, led by Corey Holman, is honored as Community Business Partner for its creative partnership and support of major ASU events, strengthening the university’s visibility and impact across the region.
These honorees exemplify leadership, philanthropy, and dedication to student success, reflecting the enduring impact of Albany State University alumni and community partners.
Proceeds from the gala directly support scholarships for deserving students, helping them pursue academic goals, participate in innovative programs, and prepare for high-impact careers. Corporate partners and business leaders are invited to play a direct role in shaping the next generation of talent emerging from Albany State University. Sponsorship of the Blue and Gold Scholarship Gala offers companies a meaningful opportunity to invest in workforce development, innovation, and educational access while strengthening relationships with one of the nation’s leading public HBCUs. Corporate support helps fund scholarships for high-achieving students who will go on to lead in industries across Georgia and the nation, creating a powerful return on investment for communities and employers alike.
Albany State University continues to gain national attention for its growing academic momentum. The university has recorded four consecutive years of enrollment growth and achieved the highest retention improvement in the University System of Georgia. In fiscal year 2025, Albany State secured over $10 million in competitive grant funding to support faculty research, student learning, and academic innovation.
Faculty across the university are conducting research addressing real-world challenges, including health disparities, cancer research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence applications for healthcare. These initiatives create hands-on research opportunities for students while advancing discoveries that benefit communities across Georgia and the nation.
Albany State offers a range of high-impact academic programs that prepare students for meaningful careers. The university is home to Georgia’s only accredited forensic science program and more than 15 health professional programs, from certificates to master’s degrees. Its teacher education programs boast proven job placement rates, and its STEM initiatives equip students with the skills and experience to excel in high-demand science, technology, engineering, and math careers.
Beyond academic excellence, Albany State University plays a critical role in strengthening the economic and workforce landscape of Southwest Georgia. The institution generates more than $282 million in annual economic impact and supports more than 2,600 jobs across the region, reinforcing its role as both an educational anchor and a driver of regional prosperity.
Supporting the 2026 Blue & Gold Scholarship Gala is an investment in the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers. The event unites alumni, corporate partners, and regional leaders in a shared commitment to academic excellence and student success. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now through the Albany State University Foundation.
For tickets and sponsorship information, visit: www.asurams.edu/gala.
Rachel Lawrence
Albany State University
+1 229-364-6683
email us here
Albany State University: A Place to Thrive
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