Planet TV Studios Announces Latest New Frontiers Broadcast Featuring Nupi Americas Airing March 28th, 2026 on Bloomberg Television. The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Nupi Americas, Inc. New Frontiers Planet TV Studios

The latest New Frontiers Series will air Saturday March 28th, 2026 on Bloomberg Television: Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announces an upcoming broadcast of New Frontiers featuring Nupi Americas, Inc., a company whose work supports some of the most important and least visible systems in the built environment. Scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on March 28th, 2026 from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm ET, the episode will examine the piping technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and operational discipline that have helped position Nupi Americas as a significant supplier across a range of commercial, industrial, utility, and specialty applications.

The broadcast will focus on a part of modern infrastructure that most people rarely see directly yet depend on every day. Behind commercial buildings, healthcare settings, industrial operations, municipal systems, energy applications, and data-intensive facilities, there are piping networks that must perform reliably under pressure, over time, and often in demanding conditions. When those systems are designed well, they operate quietly in the background. When they fail, the consequences can be immediate, expensive, and disruptive. That practical reality is central to the New Frontiers profile of Nupi Americas.

The company serves as the North American affiliate of Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A., an Italian business with a history spanning more than five decades. In North America, Nupi Americas has spent more than 20 years building its presence through a combination of product specialization, technical support, domestic operations, and logistical reach. Today, the company operates from Houston, Texas, and Early Branch, South Carolina, and maintains a portfolio of thermoplastic piping systems designed for applications where performance, durability, and long-term dependability are critical.

For Planet TV Studios, the significance of this episode lies in more than the products themselves. It lies in the broader role that engineered piping systems play in protecting facilities, supporting essential services, and helping owners and operators reduce long-term risk. In many sectors, the choice of piping material affects more than installation. It influences lifecycle cost, corrosion resistance, maintenance demands, system uptime, chemical compatibility, and the ability of an operation to scale or adapt over time. These are not minor decisions. They shape how buildings function, how utilities endure, and how infrastructure withstands real-world demands.

Among the systems expected to receive particular attention in the upcoming broadcast is NIRON PP-RCT, one of Nupi Americas’ best-known product lines. The system is used in plumbing, HVAC, compressed air, and chemical applications and has gained traction in environments where corrosion resistance, high-temperature performance, and durability matter. In facilities where metal piping can be vulnerable to scaling, corrosion, or other long-term maintenance concerns, the appeal of a corrosion-free thermoplastic alternative is straightforward. Owners, engineers, and contractors are increasingly focused on materials that can help extend service life while reducing the hidden costs associated with repair, replacement, and operational interruption.

That concern has become especially important in specialized environments such as healthcare facilities, large commercial properties, industrial campuses, and data centers. In those settings, piping systems are not simply passive components. They are part of the operating backbone of the facility. Cooling systems, chilled water loops, condenser water networks, and other critical lines must perform consistently, often with very little room for failure or prolonged maintenance. Nupi Americas has positioned its PP-RCT solutions as well suited for such uses, including the cooling infrastructure associated with modern data center environments, where resilience, serviceability, and continuity are increasingly central to design and procurement decisions.

The episode is expected to explore how those needs translate into specific engineering and operational choices. In recent technical materials, Nupi Americas has highlighted system features designed to support maintenance and expansion without forcing unnecessary shutdowns across an entire network. That kind of design consideration speaks to a broader truth about industrial and commercial infrastructure. The best systems are not merely strong on paper. They are practical in the field. They allow technicians and facility operators to isolate a problem, service a line, expand a section, or replace a component without jeopardizing the rest of the operation. In a high-demand environment, that distinction can translate directly into reduced downtime, better continuity, and stronger long-term value.

The New Frontiers broadcast will also look beyond a single system to present a fuller view of the company’s reach. A major part of the Nupi Americas portfolio is SMARTFLEX, a multilayer, double wall piping system designed for automotive and aviation fuels, biofuels, and hazardous fluids. Applications involving fuel transport and hazardous substances carry a different set of technical pressures, including permeability concerns, chemical compatibility, environmental protection, and strict approval requirements. These are highly regulated environments where reliability is inseparable from safety and compliance. By maintaining a presence in that space, Nupi Americas operates in a category where performance must be demonstrated not through broad language, but through standards, approvals, and proven field use.

The company’s ELOFIT product line adds another dimension to the story. Built around high-density polyethylene fittings for electrofusion and related pressure-fluid transport applications, ELOFIT serves sectors tied to drinking water, gaseous fuels, compatible chemicals, irrigation, drainage, sewage, wastewater treatment, and fire protection. These are systems tied directly to public utility, municipal resilience, and essential infrastructure services. Their importance is immediate and tangible. Clean water delivery, wastewater management, fire suppression capability, and dependable fluid transport are not abstract goals. They are part of the basic functioning of cities, facilities, and communities.

That broad application range is one reason this episode is likely to resonate beyond a narrow industry audience. At first glance, piping systems may seem too technical or specialized to attract attention outside engineering and construction circles. In reality, they sit at the intersection of multiple public concerns. Infrastructure longevity, water management, operational efficiency, environmental performance, energy reliability, and lifecycle cost all connect back to the quality and suitability of systems installed beneath walls, below grade, or behind mechanical rooms. The story of NUPI Americas is therefore also a story about how modern infrastructure is evaluated and maintained in a more demanding era.

Another important part of the company’s recent trajectory is its continued investment in U.S. operations. In South Carolina, Nupi Americas announced an expansion of its Hampton County operations through a $7 million investment expected to create 30 new jobs. The project is designed to expand the company’s footprint in Early Branch, increase production capacity, and support broader domestic manufacturing capability tied to its branded product lines. That decision carries significance well beyond one facility. Across many industries, supply certainty and domestic production have become more pressing issues as manufacturers, contractors, and end users respond to volatile logistics, changing timelines, and a market that increasingly values proximity, inventory control, and reliable lead times.

For a company operating in infrastructure-related sectors, domestic expansion is not just a financial milestone. It is an operational statement. It signals an effort to reduce dependence on imported supply, strengthen responsiveness to the North American market, and support customers with more direct manufacturing and distribution capability. In a market where project schedules are tight and delays can have cascading effects, those advantages matter. The New Frontiers profile is expected to place that expansion in the larger context of how industrial companies adapt to shifting market conditions without losing sight of product quality, technical standards, and service expectations.

Nupi Americas has also emphasized its inventory capabilities in both South Carolina and Houston, presenting that logistical strength as part of its value to the market. For engineers and contractors, availability is often as important as specification. A technically strong system loses practical appeal if it cannot be sourced in time, supported properly, or delivered consistently. Companies that succeed in this environment tend to do so by combining engineering credibility with operational execution. That combination appears to be a defining part of the NUPI Americas story and one of the reasons the company is well suited for a substantive business-focused broadcast profile.

Planet TV Studios has built New Frontiers around companies and subjects that reward a closer look. The series typically examines the real operational and economic forces behind a business or technology story rather than relying on surface-level claims. In that respect, Nupi Americas offers strong material. The company’s work touches construction, utilities, industrial processing, water transport, fuel systems, and specialized mechanical environments. Its relevance comes not from marketing superlatives, but from the practical demands of the sectors it serves. These are markets where certification, durability, training, code requirements, chemical performance, installation speed, and long-term maintenance outcomes all matter.

This is also a story about the barriers companies in this category must navigate to grow. Expanding in infrastructure-adjacent industries requires more than product development. It requires manufacturing investment, technical education, market trust, compliance discipline, and the ability to compete in sectors where decision-makers are often conservative for good reasons. A piping system used in a hospital, fuel application, mechanical plant, or municipal environment must earn confidence over time. That process involves standards, approvals, successful field performance, and the capacity to support customers after the sale. It is a demanding path, and it helps explain why not every company can scale effectively in these markets.

For viewers, the episode offers a chance to understand how such companies help shape the systems beneath everyday life. Water does not move safely through communities by accident. Cooling networks in high-performance facilities do not remain stable by chance. Fuel handling systems do not meet safety expectations without careful material selection and engineering discipline. The companies involved in those systems may not always be widely known outside their industries, but their contribution is measurable. They support the reliability of buildings, the function of essential services, and the performance of environments where failure carries serious consequences.

As New Frontiers continues its editorial focus on relevant business and industry stories, the Nupi Americas broadcast stands out as a profile rooted in substance. It looks at a company that has grown by addressing practical, often technical problems across a wide range of applications. It examines how manufacturing expansion, product specialization, and system reliability intersect in sectors that cannot afford casual decision-making. And it underscores a broader point that applies to much of modern infrastructure: the systems people overlook are often the systems that matter most.

The upcoming New Frontiers episode featuring Nupi Americas is scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on March 28th, 2026 from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm ET. The broadcast is expected to offer viewers a closer look at the engineering, manufacturing, and operational considerations behind piping systems that support commercial buildings, industrial facilities, water infrastructure, fuel handling, and other critical applications throughout North America. In doing so, it will present a company whose relevance is grounded in performance, application depth, and a sustained commitment to the infrastructure demands of the present moment.

About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios develops and distributes original programming designed to explore companies, industries, and subjects with measurable relevance in business, technology, infrastructure, and public life. Through New Frontiers, the company presents documentary-style profiles that bring viewers closer to the operational realities, challenges, and achievements shaping today’s enterprise landscape.

About Nupi Americas, Inc.

Nupi Americas, Inc. is the North American affiliate of Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A. The company operates in North America through facilities in Houston, Texas, and Early Branch, South Carolina, and maintains a portfolio that includes thermoplastic piping systems for plumbing, HVAC, air, chemical, fuel, water, gas, and pressure-fluid transport applications. Nupi Americas is ISO 9001:2015 certified and serves a broad range of commercial, industrial, municipal, and specialty markets.

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