Chad Smith Foundation and Play Without Limits Open the Stage to More Students Through School of Rock Scholarships

Chad Smith with School of Rock Students

Support from Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, Chad Smith, helps expand access to life-changing music education

Music changed my life, and it all started with having the chance to learn and play. I’m proud to have the Chad Smith Foundation working with School of Rock to help create more of those opportunities.” — Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the leader in performance-based music education, is expanding access to its programs for students nationwide through the Play Without Limits Project (PWLP), and the Chad Smith Foundation , founded by the legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, helping more kids access life-changing music education.At School of Rock’s bi-annual global Overdrive conference in San Diego, the organization raised more than $17,500 from over 165 donors to fund scholarships for students who may not otherwise have access to music education. The Chad Smith Foundation has committed up to $25,000 in matching funds, amplifying the impact and helping extend these opportunities to even more young musicians.Today, students across the country, from Illinois to Texas, New York to Florida, are participating in School of Rock through Play Without Limits scholarships, gaining access to lessons, rehearsals, and live performance experiences that build confidence and community.“Music changed my life, and it all started with having the chance to learn and play,” said Chad Smith, drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and founder of the Chad Smith Foundation. “What makes School of Rock so special is that it gives students both a music education and a community. The friendships and shared experiences are what make it so powerful. I’m proud to have the Chad Smith Foundation working with School of Rock to help create more of those opportunities.”“Through Play Without Limits, we’re reaching students who may have never imagined themselves on stage—and showing them they belong there,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Our recent Social Impact Study, surveying more than 1,400 parents, reinforces what we witness every day: music has the power to build confidence, unlock creativity, and strengthen essential social and emotional skills. With the support of the Chad Smith Foundation, we’re expanding that impact and giving more young people the opportunity to transform their lives through music.”School of Rock offers music programs for all skill levels and age groups, from kids as young as five years old to adults. Students receive weekly one-on-one instruction on guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, or vocals, and participate in group rehearsals that culminate in live performances at real venues. The patented performance-based model builds musical skills while fostering life skills like creativity, resilience, and teamwork.For many students, that experience is made possible through the Play Without Limits Project, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides scholarships that cover approximately one season of School of Rock programming, including weekly lessons and group rehearsals.The partnership with the Chad Smith Foundation reflects a shared belief that every person deserves the chance to experience the transformative power of music. Inspired by Smith’s own journey from playing on makeshift drums as a kid to performing on some of the world’s biggest stages, the Foundation focuses on creating access to instruments, education, and opportunities for underserved youth, helping the next generation of musicians discover and pursue their passion.“Every kid should have the chance to find out what music can do for them,” said Ian Hamilton, Executive Director of the Play Without Limits Project. “Support from the Chad Smith Foundation allows us to reach even more students and remove barriers that have historically kept these opportunities out of reach.”The funds raised at Overdrive, which brought together 549 School of Rock community members from 12 countries, along with the contributions from the Chad Smith Foundation, will directly support scholarships at School of Rock locations nationwide. As the Play Without Limits Project continues to grow, the initiative remains focused on ensuring access to high-quality enrichment programs for kids of all backgrounds.For more information about the Play Without Limits Project and Chad Smith Foundation, or to support student scholarships, visit playwithoutlimits.org and chadsmithfoundation.org.# # #About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open or in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 80,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar, singing, and piano. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; seven consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025 and 2026; 2026 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2026 and 2025 Best Children’s Service & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2026 Regional Champion – U.S.A. by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

Chad Smith Foundation + School of Rock

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