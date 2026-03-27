Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Study Finds Chicago Bike Accidents Surged 46% Since 2022, With Nearly 1 in 3 Involving a Hit-and-Run

Chicago, Illinois – Briskman Briskman & Greenberg has released an independent study of every bike accident recorded by the City of Chicago from 2022 through 2025. The four-year independent analysis covers 8,389 reported collisions, 6,248 injuries, and 11 fatalities. Accident totals set a new record each year, reaching 2,465 in 2025 alone, a 46.2% increase from the 1,686 reported in 2022.

The study was conducted by the firm’s legal team in response to a pattern their bike accident attorneys have observed in their caseload: more cyclists are being struck, more are being seriously injured, and a growing share of at-fault drivers are leaving the scene without stopping.

Attorney Paul Greenberg noted that the issue is not abstract for him or his colleagues. “Gavin and I both ride regularly in Chicago. We know these roads firsthand. This study confirms what the cycling community has been saying for years: the roads are getting more dangerous, and it is happening faster than most people realize.”

Gavin Pearlman, a member of the firm, added that the hit-and-run figures were among the most troubling findings. “Nearly one in three bike accidents in 2025 ended with the driver leaving the scene. That is not a traffic statistic. That is a failure of accountability, and injured cyclists need to know they still have legal options even when the driver is never identified.”

Key Findings in the Briskman Bike Accident Report

The study identifies N. Milwaukee Avenue as the most dangerous road in the city for cyclists, with 329 accidents and 253 injuries over the four-year period. N. Clark Street ranked second with 274 accidents, and N. Damen Avenue third with 175 accidents and one fatality. The N. Halsted Street and S. Halsted Street corridors combined for 318 accidents, making Halsted one of the highest-risk stretches in the city. W. North Avenue recorded the highest hit-and-run concentration among high-volume roads at 38.2% of all accidents.

Failing to Yield Right-of-Way was the leading identifiable cause of accidents, responsible for 2,165 incidents and 1,777 injuries. The next most common causes were Failing to Reduce Speed (289 accidents), Disregarding Traffic Signals (284 accidents), and Improper Turning (281 accidents). Improper Overtaking or Passing, while accounting for fewer total accidents (239), carried a 49.0% hit-and-run rate, the highest of any cause category.

Hit-and-run accidents increased every year in the study period, from 497 in 2022 to 694 in 2025, a 39.6% rise that outpaced the growth in total accidents.

Seasonal and Daily Patterns

August recorded the highest accident volume of any month, with July and September close behind. May through October accounted for approximately 82.8% of all accidents over the four-year period. However, October and November each recorded two fatalities, matching August despite significantly lower accident totals. The firm attributes the disproportionate fall fatality rate to reduced driver attentiveness, lower light levels, and slicker road surfaces as riding season winds down.

Dusk was identified as the most lethal lighting condition in the dataset. Clear weather at dusk produced two fatalities in just 219 accidents, a rate nearly four times the overall average. Weekday accidents peaked during morning and evening commute hours. Late weekend nights showed elevated rates consistent with impaired driving.

Some Streets are a Little Safer for Cyclists

Not all trends in the data moved in the wrong direction. The per-accident fatality rate fell 66.7% from 2022 to 2025, dropping from 0.24% to 0.08%. Incapacitating injuries held nearly flat over the four years. The firm notes, however, that rising accident volumes have offset those gains. Non-incapacitating injuries, which include broken bones, concussions, and soft tissue damage requiring medical treatment, increased 39.9% from 2022 to 2025.

Recommendations

The firm’s report includes recommendations for cyclists, policymakers, and injured riders. For cyclists, the report advises heightened caution on Milwaukee, Clark, Damen, and Halsted, use of high-visibility lighting during the 5 to 8 PM dusk window in fall, and immediate documentation of any hit-and-run, including vehicle color, direction of travel, and witness information.

For policymakers, the report calls for protected bike lanes and leading cyclist intervals at high-volume intersections, expanded camera networks on corridors with elevated hit-and-run rates, and dusk-specific lighting upgrades on the city’s most dangerous roads.

Cyclists who have been injured in a Chicago bike accident are encouraged to seek medical attention promptly, preserve all documentation from the scene, and consult with a qualified attorney before speaking with any insurance company. Hit-and-run victims may have access to uninsured motorist coverage even when the at-fault driver is never found.

The full report, including year-by-year breakdowns, road-level data, cause classifications, and monthly distributions are available on the firm’s website.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as a result of someone’s carelessness or a workplace accident. We have achieved success in thousands of cases, recovering millions of dollars in damages for our clients in a wide variety of cases, including personal injury, car accidents, wrongful death, medical malpractice, pharmacy errors, dog bite injuries, and work injuries.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers

205 W Randolph St Suite 925 Chicago, IL 60606

1 (312) 313-2414

https://www.briskmanandbriskman.com/

Press Contact : Paul Greenberg

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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