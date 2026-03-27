Steinberg Law Firm Honors Zelda Rouse for 25 Years of Service

North Charleston, South Carolina – Steinberg Law Firm is marking the 25th work anniversary of longtime team member Zelda Rouse, recognizing a tenure that has spanned significant changes in the firm, the region, and the practice of law.

Rouse joined the firm in 1999 and has since become one of the firm’s longest-serving employees. Colleagues say her institutional knowledge and steady presence have shaped the way the office serves clients and supports attorneys.

“Zelda has been part of nearly every chapter of this office’s modern history,” said Michael Jordan, Managing Partner at the Steinberg Law Firm. “When people talk about the continuity of this firm and its connection to the community, they are often talking about the kind of work she does day in and day out.”

Raised in the 1960s and 1970s, she spent part of her childhood living above a neighborhood bar and navigating instability at home, experiences that colleagues say shaped her unvarnished view of work and responsibility. With no family money or local name recognition to fall back on, Zelda relied on persistence and practical office training to move from entry-level roles into firm administration. Starting out as a legal assistant, then becoming a paralegal and now, as firm administrator, she oversees day-to-day operations at the longstanding Charleston personal injury firm, handling tasks ranging from human resources and staff coordination to vendor management and office systems.

“Law can be demanding and fast-moving,” said a senior attorney in the North Charleston office. “Zelda reminds us that behind every file there is a person who needs clarity and compassion. That perspective has influenced how many of us approach our work.”

Rouse’s tenure also reflects the broader growth of Steinberg Law Firm in the Charleston area. Her anniversary falls during National Women’s Month, a time the firm says it is reflecting on the contributions of women in the legal profession and in the Lowcountry community it serves. As the firm has expanded its staff and adapted to new practice demands, she has remained a constant figure, helping to implement new systems while preserving the office’s culture and values.

“Not everyone gets to stay in one place long enough to see multiple generations of clients and coworkers come through the door,” she said. “It has been meaningful to be part of that story for so many years.”

The firm plans internal acknowledgments of Rouse’s anniversary this month, noting that her career offers a window into how support staff shapes both client experience and the daily life of a law office.

The Steinberg Law Firm has been assisting victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927 including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/.

Steinberg Law Firm

3955 Faber Place Drive, Suite 300 North Charleston, SC 29405

(843) 720-2800

pbaron@steinberglawfirm.com

https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/

Press Contact : Patricia Baron

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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