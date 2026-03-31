Larry Ng and Northwell Health Celebrate New Chapter for ‘Queens, The World’s Borough’ at Citi Field

Queens, The World's Borough at Citi Field

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queens-based creator Larry Ng and Northwell Health – Long Island Jewish Forest Hills are celebrating the next chapter of the iconic “ Queens, The World’s Borough ” sculpture, now relocated to Citi Field, where it will continue to serve as a vibrant symbol of Queens pride, diversity, and community.Originally installed at MacDonald Park through NYC Parks’ temporary public art program, the sculpture quickly became a beloved neighborhood landmark, drawing residents, families, and visitors together in a shared expression of borough identity.The move to Citi Field places the sculpture in a more visible, high-traffic setting, allowing it to reach an even broader audience. With the majority of visitors arriving by public transit, the new location increases accessibility and ensures more people can experience and engage with the piece as part of their visit.The updated placement also enhances the visitor experience, allowing guests to step behind the sculpture for photos, creating a more interactive and memorable way to connect with the artwork.Northwell Health / Long Island Jewish Forest Hills served as the official sponsor and community activation partner during the sculpture’s time in Forest Hills, helping to bring the installation to life through programming and engagement. This included the recent Queens Sign Block Party on March 8, which welcomed approximately 2,000 attendees and served as a meaningful, community-centered celebration of the sculpture’s impact.“It had been wonderful to see how popular the Queens sign has become since its dedication a year ago. I really enjoy seeing how happy and excited children are when they see it,” said Larry.“From day 1, this was about bringing people together,” said Stancy Saji, Program Manager, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills. “We were proud to partner with Larry to activate it in Forest Hills and create moments like the Queens Sign Block Party that reflected the energy of Queens. We’re excited to see it continue that impact at Citi Field.”Together, Northwell Health and Larry Ng see this transition as both a continuation and an evolution, expanding the reach of the sculpture while building on the strong community foundation established in Forest Hills.“This project showed what’s possible when art and community come together,” Ng added.“And it continues to pave the way for even more opportunities to bring public art to neighborhoods across Queens,” added Stancy.This project reflects a shared commitment by Larry Ng and Northwell Health to celebrating Queens’ identity and community.

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