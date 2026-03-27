Hallux Poster Exhibit Abstract on Dermatophytoma Treatment at 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

Hallux Inc.

Hallux Announces Poster Exhibit Abstract ID 74740 on Dermatophytoma Treatment by HSG 42 in Phase 2a trial Available for Viewing at the 2026 AAD Annual Meeting

HSG-42 is uniquely administered by physicians at the point of care. This novel treatment for toenail onychomycosis includes moderate-to-severe conditions and those plagued by dermatophytoma.” — Mark Taylor CEO

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hallux Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on nail disease today announced that treatment data and toe images associated with resolution of dermatophytoma by investigational drug HSG-42 in a 56-year old active adult is available for viewing at the 2026 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting being held in Denver, Colorado on March 27 – 31, 2026.Details of the Hallux Inc. Poster Exhibit Abstract (ID 74740)Title: Terbinafine Subungual Gel (HSG-42) investigated for toenail onychomycosis, including refractory dermatophytoma: a case study from a Phase 2a open-label trialCategory: Infection – FungalAuthors: Tracey Vlahovic DPM FFPM RCPS (Glasg) Podiatric Physician, Member of Faculty of Podiatric Medicine of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons (Glascow), Terry Jones MD, Lewis Freed DPM, Mahmoud Ghannoum PhD, and Phoebe Rich MDThe full abstract content is available at the AAD viewing stations and website We have long believed that HSG-42 may be highly effective against toenail onychomycosis, including conditions compromised by dermatophytoma, because of its direct application onto the mycotic nail bed by clinicians at the point-of-care. Dermatophytoma is difficult to eradicate with conventional oral and topicals and therefore excluded from pivotal trials. In HSG-201, investigators treated 10 cases of dermatophytoma and were generally encouraged by the efficacy demonstrated, both visually and mycologically. This abstract highlights one such case. Our upcoming Phase 2b study, HSG-202, will stratify dermatophytoma patients for evaluation against a vehicle-control.About Hallux Inc.Hallux is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company determined to bring to market a novel subungual-topical form of terbinafine to treat toenail onychomycosis that is uniquely administered by physicians at the point of care, including moderate-to-severe conditions and those plagued by dermatophytoma. The Company recently completed a rigorous Phase 2a efficacy, safety, tolerability, and PK trial in 47 patients and is now preparing a Phase 2b vehicle-controlled study that in January 2026 received a study-may-proceed letter form the FDA.

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