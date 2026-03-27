Benchmark Sale of Antlers Ranch Sets New Standard for Wyoming Legacy Ranch Transactions

Matt, Latham, and Toby did a first class job representing our ranch and generating the return we expected on a piece of Wyoming that has been in our family for five generations. ” — Sam May, representation of his family in this transaction

MEETEETSE, WY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antlers Ranch , one of the American West’s most significant legacy ranches, has successfully closed in a private transaction, marking a benchmark sale for Wyoming ranch properties. The transaction represents the largest sale in Live Water Properties’ history and a milestone moment for the firm and the brokerage team that brought the deal to completion. The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed.The transaction is widely regarded within the industry as a benchmark for legacy ranch sales in Wyoming, both in scale and execution.The sale reflects the continued strength of the market for premier legacy ranch assets and highlights the role experienced representation plays in unlocking value for multigenerational landowners. Antlers Ranch has transitioned to its next steward, who plans to maintain the ranch’s agricultural operations and long-term vision while preserving the land’s character, scale, and role within the surrounding landscape.For Live Water Properties, the transaction affirms the firm’s position as a national leader in the brokerage of legacy ranches and landholdings where scale, history, conservation value, and operational complexity intersect.The marketing campaign for Antlers Ranch reached a global audience of qualified buyers and advisors, generating exceptional international engagement across digital, media, and private channels. By leading with story and stewardship, the Live Water team filtered broad interest down to a precise match, resulting in a successful transition to the right next steward.The listing was represented by three of Live Water Properties’ top agents specializing in legacy ranch assets: Toby Griffith, Matt MacMillan, and Latham Jenkins. Together, their complementary disciplines, deep land expertise, and national reach created a precise match for a ranch of Antlers’ caliber and complexity.“I’ve known this ranch and this country for more than 30 years,” stated Griffith. “Walking it, riding it, hunting it, fishing it, and watching it change through the seasons gave this assignment deep personal meaning. Opportunities like Antlers come along once in a career, if ever, and honoring the land and the May family’s legacy mattered at every step.”“If we’re fortunate, we’re invited to represent landscapes of such quality that telling their story is a privilege,” noted MacMillan. “Antlers is far more than river miles, trophy elk, and big views. It’s the feeling of standing on the Wood River and looking up the valley toward Francs Peak. Representing one of the finest landscapes in the West was a true honor, and we’re grateful to the May family for their trust.”Jenkins added, “The opportunity to represent a ranch like Antlers is a privilege. We approached this assignment with deep reverence for the land, its history, and the responsibility that comes with stewarding a transaction of this significance. This was about honoring the past while positioning the property properly for its next chapter.”The May family, which has stewarded Antlers Ranch since 1895, credited the Live Water team’s execution in achieving the outcome.“Matt, Latham, and Toby did a first class job representing our ranch and generating the return we expected on a piece of Wyoming that has been in our family for five generations,” said Sam May, who represented his family in the transaction. “Their understanding of the land, the market, and how to properly position a ranch of this importance made all the difference.”About Antlers RanchOffered to the market for the first time in five generations, Antlers Ranch is a turn-key working ranch and wildlife sanctuary located in Park County near Meeteetse, Wyoming. With 16,532 deeded acres, control of more than 40,000 acres, approximately 2,000 feet of elevation change, and 18 miles of private rivers and creeks, Antlers Ranch functions as both a productive agricultural operation and a vital wildlife landscape within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, often described as a private “Little Yellowstone.”About Live Water PropertiesLive Water Properties is a ranch and land brokerage company specializing in premier fly fishing, hunting, ranching, recreational, and conservation land. With billions of dollars in closed transactions, the firm is uniquely qualified to assist in all aspects of ranch ownership. Live Water Properties operates nationwide with brokers across the Rocky Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, Northern Plains, Texas, and the Southeastern United States.

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