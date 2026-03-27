Planet TV Studios Announces Upcoming New Frontiers Episode Featuring Avtron Power Solutions - March 28th 2026. The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Avtron Power Solutions New Frontiers Planet TV Studios

The latest New Frontiers Series will air Saturday March 28th, 2026 on Bloomberg Television: Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios has announced the upcoming airing of a New Frontiers episode featuring Avtron Power Solutions, with the broadcast scheduled for March 28th, 2026 from 6:00pm to 6:30 pm ET on Bloomberg Television. The program focuses on a part of modern infrastructure that rarely draws public attention until something fails: the testing and validation of backup power systems that support data centers and other essential facilities. In this new installment, viewers will be introduced to a company whose work helps determine whether critical systems are ready before an outage, disruption, or emergency occurs.

The episode arrives at a time when the world’s dependence on uninterrupted infrastructure has become more pronounced and more immediate. Data centers now support a vast range of daily activities, from communications and financial transactions to cloud computing, logistics, and digital commerce. Hospitals, industrial operations, utilities, transportation systems, and public institutions all rely on power continuity that cannot be treated as optional. New Frontiers approaches that reality with a simple but important premise: some of the most consequential developments in business and technology happen far from public view. In the case of Avtron Power Solutions, the story is not built around spectacle. It is built around preparation, discipline, and the hard work of making sure systems perform when failure is not an acceptable outcome.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Avtron Power Solutions traces its roots to 1953 and has established a long presence in the field of power test solutions. The company manufactures load banks and related systems used to test and validate backup power performance in demanding environments. Over time, its work has extended across data centers, healthcare settings, military applications, marine environments, renewable energy projects, water treatment facilities, commercial properties, and other sectors where system reliability is inseparable from operational stability. Since becoming an independent company in 2022 and later joining Legrand, Avtron has continued to sharpen its focus on power testing for environments in which readiness must be proven, not assumed.

At the center of the company’s work is the load bank, a tool that remains essential to backup power testing even if it is not widely understood outside the engineering and commissioning communities. Load banks are used to simulate electrical demand so operators can verify whether generators, uninterruptible power supply systems, cooling infrastructure, distribution equipment, and related assets will perform properly under controlled stress. In practical terms, that means giving owners, operators, and commissioning teams a way to identify problems before a facility is placed into service or before a weak point becomes an expensive and disruptive failure. In environments where downtime can affect institutions, customers, revenue, safety, and public confidence, that function carries real weight.

The relevance of Avtron’s work has only grown as the global data center sector has expanded. As hyperscale operators, colocation providers, and enterprise facilities continue to add capacity, the complexity of testing electrical and thermal systems has increased as well. Facilities are larger. Loads are denser. Performance expectations are tighter. In that environment, the ability to simulate real world conditions before a site becomes fully operational is not a convenience. It is a necessity. Avtron’s systems are used to help validate infrastructure before live workloads are introduced, providing teams with a clearer understanding of whether core systems can withstand the demands placed upon them.

What makes this especially important is the reliability of a data center or mission critical facility has consequences that extend far beyond the building itself. When a facility that supports communications, cloud services, banking, healthcare, or industrial processes loses continuity, the impact can spread quickly. Delays ripple outward. Services are interrupted. Trust can erode in a matter of minutes. That is part of what gives this episode broader relevance. It is not simply about one company or one category of equipment. It is about the systems behind systems, and about the often unseen engineering work that helps keep modern life moving.

Avtron’s recent trajectory also reflects the way the company has responded to new demands in the critical infrastructure market. In June 2024, the company acquired Rx Monitoring Services, or RxMS, a move that expanded its capabilities in data center commissioning and power quality monitoring. The significance of that development lies in more than simple growth. It points to the increasing need for integrated testing environments in which automation, monitoring, and documentation are closely aligned with physical load testing. In facilities where every stage of commissioning must be dependable, measurable, and repeatable, that kind of integration matters.

David Cox, Chief Executive Officer of Avtron Power Solutions, addressed that strategy directly, saying, “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for our customers’ critical infrastructure needs. By combining the load bank testing expertise of Avtron with RxMS’s advanced monitoring and commissioning products, we can offer unparalleled support to critical facility operators worldwide.” His remarks underscore a central theme of the New Frontiers episode. The infrastructure economy is changing, and companies operating within it are being asked to do more than manufacture dependable equipment. They are being asked to support broader and more sophisticated commissioning ecosystems in which testing, data, repeatability, and operational confidence all work together.

That emphasis on disciplined growth has also shaped Avtron’s corporate development in recent years. In October 2023, David Cox was officially appointed Chief Executive Officer after serving in the interim role. During that period, the company advanced through a period of transition that included leadership expansion, new operating processes, increased manufacturing capacity, and a clearer push into growth markets. Those developments were not cosmetic. They reflected the practical reality of serving sectors in which product quality, delivery timelines, engineering support, and operational consistency all carry meaningful consequences.

Manufacturing capacity has been another significant part of the company’s recent story. Avtron announced new production sites, and are expanding existing sites in Reynosa, Mexico, and Cleveland as part of a broader effort to increase output and respond more effectively to demand. In sectors tied to mission critical performance, capacity is not merely a commercial consideration. It has operational implications. The ability to deliver specialized testing equipment in a timely manner can affect commissioning schedules, project timelines, facility readiness, and ultimately the pace at which vital infrastructure moves into service. When demand rises across data centers and other critical environments, manufacturers are under pressure to scale without compromising build quality, engineering precision, or delivery reliability.

The company has also introduced products that speak directly to the evolving realities of the data center market. One example is Avtron’s LC-20 liquid cooled load bank, designed to support data centers adopting liquid cooling systems as computing environments become denser and thermal management requirements grow more complex. That development reflects a practical truth about modern infrastructure: as facilities change, the equipment used to test them must change as well. New Frontiers places appropriate weight on that point by presenting the company not as a static manufacturer, but as an organization responding to technical shifts that are already reshaping one of the most important sectors in the global economy.

Software has become another important part of that evolution. Avtron has introduced SIGMA Unity, a unified load bank control platform intended to streamline setup, testing control, reporting, and multi-application management. For engineering teams and commissioning professionals, software is not a secondary concern. It affects visibility, repeatability, coordination, and documentation. In highly complex environments, reliable performance depends not only on the hardware itself, but also on the quality of the processes surrounding it. Testing must be manageable. Results must be clear. Stakeholders must be able to understand what was tested, how it was tested, and whether the systems passed under the appropriate conditions. That shift toward integrated control and reporting is part of the larger story this episode brings into focus.

What gives the Avtron feature added significance is its ability to connect technical systems to public relevance without resorting to exaggeration. Backup power testing may sound narrow or highly specialized at first glance, but the underlying stakes are easy to understand. Hospitals cannot afford sudden loss of continuity. Data centers cannot simply hope that backup systems will respond correctly in a crisis. Utilities and industrial operations cannot leave essential performance to chance. The institutions and facilities that modern life depends on require systems that have been tested, verified, and understood before they are called upon in a real event.

That is where New Frontiers has found a compelling editorial lane. The series has consistently focused on companies and sectors whose importance comes not from flashy branding, but from measurable impact and practical relevance. In that respect, Avtron is a natural fit. The company operates in a field that is highly technical, but its work touches problems that are widely understood: reliability, preparedness, resilience, and continuity. The more modern economies depend on digital systems and essential facilities, the more those concerns move from the margins to the center of public and business life.

Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios, reflected that perspective when discussing the company’s inclusion in the program. “This is a company that is not just reacting to demand, but raising expectations for how critical infrastructure is tested, secured, and trusted,” he said. That observation captures the broader significance of the upcoming broadcast. Avtron’s role may often be behind the scenes, but the consequences of that role are tangible. The company’s work contributes to the confidence that critical systems will perform under pressure, and that confidence is not abstract. It affects institutions, operations, communities, and the countless people who rely on those systems every day without ever seeing the equipment behind them.

The upcoming airing on March 28th, 2026, from 6:00pm to 6:30 pm ET on Bloomberg Television is expected to give viewers a more informed understanding of how engineering rigor, testing protocols, commissioning strategies, manufacturing investment, and software development come together in one of the most consequential areas of modern industry. It is a story about readiness. It is a story about verification. And it is a story about the organizations doing the quiet work of proving that essential infrastructure will function when the margin for error disappears.

At a time when power reliability has become inseparable from economic continuity and public confidence, that story carries unusual weight. It reminds viewers that resilience is not an abstract concept and that dependability does not happen by accident. It is built through planning, technical skills, disciplined execution, and a willingness to test systems before they are tested by circumstance. Through its upcoming New Frontiers episode, Planet TV Studios brings that reality into sharper focus by examining a company whose work helps support the foundations of modern life.

About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios produces documentary style television programming focused on the individuals, companies, and ideas influencing business, science, technology, medicine, and public life. Through New Frontiers and related productions, the company develops factual, accessible programming designed for broadcast and digital audiences.

About Avtron Power Solutions



Avtron Power Solutions is the global leading provider of load banks and other power testing solutions, serving a wide range of industries including data centers, critical power, renewable energy, and industrial manufacturing. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Avtron Power Solutions delivers reliable and effective solutions that ensure critical power is available when the world needs it. For more information about Avtron Power Solutions please visit http://www.avtronpower.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.