Planet TV Studios Announces New Frontiers Broadcast Featuring the Modular Building Institute, March 28th, 2026 on Bloomberg TV. The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Modular Building Institute New Frontiers Planet TV Studios

The latest New Frontiers Series will air Saturday March 28th, 2026 on Bloomberg Television: Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announced an upcoming broadcast of its television series New Frontiers featuring the Modular Building Institute, with the episode scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on March 28th, 2026 from 6:00pm to 6:30 pm ET. The program will take viewers inside one of the most consequential shifts underway in the construction sector: the broader adoption of modular building methods and the organizations working to move those methods from the margins of the industry into the mainstream.

At a time when developers, public agencies, healthcare systems, school districts, and community leaders are under pressure to deliver projects faster, more safely, and with greater predictability, the episode turns its attention to a subject that has become increasingly difficult to ignore. Construction today is being asked to do more with tighter schedules, stricter budgets, greater regulatory scrutiny, and rising expectations around performance, sustainability, and resilience. The New Frontiers segment explores how the Modular Building Institute, known as MBI, has helped create a more informed and coordinated path forward for an industry that often finds itself balancing urgency with complexity.

The broadcast centers on a simple but increasingly important question: What happens when the long-standing assumptions that have governed construction are no longer enough to meet present-day demands? For many in the modular and offsite sector, the answer has involved rethinking not only how buildings are assembled, but how projects are planned, approved, financed, manufactured, and delivered. That broader story, and the people and systems behind it, forms the foundation of the upcoming episode.

Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute is the international non-profit trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry. Over the years, it has expanded its membership to include manufacturers, contractors, dealers, architects, owner-developers, general contractors, suppliers, and financing-related companies connected to the modular construction space. That breadth matters. It means the organization is not simply observing the industry from a distance. It operates at the point where design, policy, manufacturing, logistics, codes, and project execution all intersect.

The New Frontiers episode examines that role in practical terms. Rather than treating modular construction as a trend or a collection of marketing claims, the program looks at the work required to make offsite building a viable, repeatable, and trusted option for real projects. It considers the barriers that have historically slowed adoption, including inconsistent regulations, fragmented code interpretation, limited familiarity among some stakeholders, and the operational difficulty of coordinating factory production with site preparation, transportation, inspection, and final assembly. In doing so, the broadcast presents a more grounded portrait of the field, one shaped less by slogans and more by the realities of implementation.

Modular construction, as the episode explains, is a process in which a building is constructed off-site under controlled plant conditions and then assembled on location. That description can sound straightforward, but the implications are significant. A controlled manufacturing environment can help improve quality consistency, reduce exposure to weather-related delays, support safer working conditions, and allow portions of the project timeline to run in parallel rather than strictly in sequence. For clients facing difficult completion deadlines or high demand for new space, that difference can be decisive.

The segment also shows why those advantages have become relevant across multiple sectors. Schools cannot always afford long disruptions to teaching calendars. Healthcare providers need dependable ways to expand capacity or add specialized space without unnecessary delay. Housing pressures continue to challenge cities and communities across regions. Infrastructure-related demands, particularly digital infrastructure, require practical solutions, not theoretical ones. In each of these contexts, modular methods have drawn attention because they offer the possibility of faster delivery without abandoning the discipline required for durable, code-compliant construction.

What makes the story particularly timely is that the benefits of modular building do not remove complexity. They often redistribute it. Much of the challenge moves upstream, into design coordination, engineering precision, supply chain planning, quality controls, transportation strategy, governmental approvals, and communication among multiple parties that may be operating in different locations. The upcoming New Frontiers episode places that reality at the center of the narrative. It highlights the fact that efficiency in modular construction does not happen by accident. It depends on systems, standards, training, and institutional knowledge.

That is where the Modular Building Institute occupies an important place. The organization supports the commercial modular construction industry not only through visibility, but through education, advocacy, research, events, and practical guidance. Its work includes helping members understand terminology, technical concepts, code-related issues, and emerging best practices. It also involves gathering and distributing industry analysis, offering learning resources, and organizing conferences and events focused on the issues shaping commercial modular construction. The New Frontiers episode explores how those functions help establish a more stable environment for growth in a field that depends on both innovation and disciplined execution.

One of the most consequential aspects of MBI’s work, and one that receives careful attention in the episode, is government affairs. As a trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry, MBI works to remove legislative barriers, support industry-friendly codes and regulations, and connect members with relevant governmental agencies. That work may not always be visible to the public, but it can have direct consequences for whether projects move forward efficiently or become stalled by uncertainty. Construction does not happen in a vacuum. It moves through permit systems, inspection standards, procurement requirements, zoning constraints, safety rules, and local interpretations of broader policy. An organization that helps members navigate those layers is helping shape what gets built, how quickly it gets built, and under what conditions.

The episode also addresses the educational side of that responsibility. MBI’s Learning Center offers an introduction to the commercial modular construction industry, including terminology and core concepts, while its broader events and education efforts cover best practices, regulatory updates, factory tours, safety considerations, business conduct, and code issues. In a sector where misunderstanding can create hesitation and hesitation can delay adoption, education becomes more than a support function. It becomes part of the infrastructure of progress. New Frontiers frames this clearly, showing that for modular construction to gain wider confidence, it must be accompanied by credible information and a shared language across disciplines.

Planet TV Studios also uses the episode to examine modular construction through the lens of public need. MBI’s public-facing materials emphasize the role modular construction can play in crisis response, noting that the industry is capable of supporting both short-term relief and longer-term rebuilding efforts after humanitarian and natural disasters. That capability is not abstract. In moments of disruption, communities often need healthcare space, temporary facilities, housing, and other structures delivered under difficult conditions and within compressed timelines. The program considers why a building method associated with speed, repeatability, and controlled production has become increasingly relevant in those settings.

The reporting for the episode was strengthened by on-location filming tied to the World of Modular Annual Convention and Tradeshow in Las Vegas, one of the sector’s major gathering points. By capturing the voices of people working directly in modular construction, the production was able to move beyond surface-level description and into a more textured account of how the field is evolving. Industry leaders, technical experts, and project teams contribute perspective on the opportunities ahead, but also on the work that remains. Their insights help frame modular construction not as a finished solution, but as an active area of development shaped by policy decisions, project experience, and long-term investment.

That approach aligns closely with the broader editorial identity of New Frontiers. The series is built around organizations and ideas that are affecting business, technology, healthcare, science, and community development in practical terms. In the case of the Modular Building Institute, the significance lies not merely in what the organization represents, but in what the subject itself touches. Construction affects how people learn, heal, live, work, and recover. It affects public services, business continuity, cost structures, community timelines, and the pace at which urgent needs can be met. A story about how buildings are delivered is also a story about how institutions function and how communities respond to pressure.

For business audiences, the episode offers a closer look at a segment of construction that increasingly intersects with cost control, schedule certainty, risk management, and long-range planning. For industry observers, it provides context around the policy, code, and operational issues that continue to shape adoption. For public stakeholders, it offers a clearer understanding of why offsite methods have gained traction in conversations about efficiency, resilience, and responsible resource use. And for viewers who may know little about modular construction, it provides a measured introduction to a field that is influencing the future of commercial building in ways both visible and structural.

The significance of this broadcast also lies in its restraint. Too much discussion around construction technology falls into extremes, either dismissing change or exaggerating it. This episode takes a more disciplined path. It does not present modular construction as a cure-all, nor does it minimize the obstacles involved in bringing projects from concept to completion. Instead, it examines the work of an institution that has spent decades helping build the frameworks, relationships, and knowledge base needed to make modular construction more credible, more understandable, and more usable across real-world settings.

As the upcoming air date approaches, Planet TV Studios positions this New Frontiers installment as more than an industry profile. It is a closer look at a sector responding to pressure with adaptation, and at an organization that has helped create the conditions for that adaptation to take hold. In an era defined by demands for speed, accountability, and resilience, the ability to deliver better buildings through smarter systems has become more than a technical matter. It is increasingly a public one.

The New Frontiers episode featuring the Modular Building Institute is scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on March 28th, 2026 from 6:00pm to 6:30 pm ET. The broadcast will examine how modular construction is being applied across critical sectors, why the field continues to gain relevance, and how one longstanding trade association has helped support the education, advocacy, analysis, and coordination needed to move the industry forward. For viewers interested in where construction is headed, and what it takes to make change practical, the episode offers a timely and substantive look at a subject with consequences far beyond the jobsite.

About New Frontiers

New Frontiers is an educational television series produced by Planet TV Studios that reports on organizations and leaders influencing business, science, technology, healthcare, and community development. Through fact-driven storytelling and in-depth interviews, the series examines the people, systems, and decisions shaping the future across a wide range of industries.

About the Modular Building Institute

Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute is the international non-profit trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry. Its membership includes manufacturers, contractors, dealers, architects, owner-developers, general contractors, and suppliers, as well as companies providing services and financing to the industry. Through advocacy, education, industry analysis, events, and research support, MBI works to advance responsible and effective modular and offsite construction worldwide.

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