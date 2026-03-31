Brenton Point Capital Partners Appoints Jake Margolis as Vice President, Business Development to Accelerate Growth

Firm expands sourcing reach and deal pipeline by leveraging intermediary relationships and founder networks

Expanding our sourcing reach is a priority as we continue to scale the firm” — Tim Hall, Founding Partner of Brenton Point Capital Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenton Point Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses, today announced the appointment of Jake Margolis as Vice President, Business Development, to lead its sourcing function.Margolis will be responsible for originating investment opportunities by cultivating relationships with deal intermediaries, founders, and executives aligned with the firm’s target sectors: B2B services, essential consumer and residential services, specialized distribution and light manufacturing.Margolis has significant experience in private equity business development, most recently as Senior Associate, Business Development at Sheridan Capital Partners. Prior to that, he served as Director of Private Equity Sales at Datasite, where he built relationships with sponsors, advisors, and deal professionals.“Expanding our sourcing reach is a priority as we continue to scale the firm,” said Tim Hall, Founding Partner of Brenton Point Capital Partners. “Jake strengthens that effort and enhances our ability to originate and execute high-quality investment opportunities.”“Consistent, high-quality deal flow requires a relationship-driven approach,” said Evan Weinstein, Partner at Brenton Point Capital Partners. “Jake will play a key role in expanding our pipeline across intermediaries and driving proprietary deal outreach.”About Brenton Point Capital PartnersBrenton Point Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle-market businesses to unlock growth through strategic acquisitions and expansion. The firm partners with entrepreneurs, owners, and management teams to unlock untapped potential and deliver sustainable growth and enduring prosperity for all stakeholders.Learn more: www.brentonpointcp.com

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